Mouse & Keyboard Vs Controller: Best Settings In Rematch
Rematch, one of the most anticipated sports games of 2025, has been on a mighty run. Its engaging gameplay, coupled with the focus on blending casual and competitive scenes, is something you don't often see, and it shows in the numbers. In fact, the official Rematch account on X recently shared their incredible milestone — 1 million players in just 24 hours.
Speaking of competitive, the most important thing to consider before jumping into a sports game is finding the optimal way to play, hardware-wise. The debate between controllers and mouse and keyboard can be tricky, especially in a title as intricate as Rematch, but there are some key distinctions here that you're better off knowing before dedicating your muscle memory to either one.
Snatching And Keeping The Ball Is Easier With KnM
In Rematch, you're the most vulnerable player when you have the ball, which you can either lean into or try to mitigate with a mouse and keyboard.
Sliding tackle is one of the most common methods to get the ball from the opponent, which is much easier to do with a mouse. Making micro-adjustments just as you're about to slide feels a lot smoother, and if you miss, it's quicker to get back up.
You can simultaneously change your camera angle, movement direction, and do an Extra Effort sprint much more reliably on a mouse and keyboard. In contrast, coordinating both thumbsticks and a shoulder button on the controller all at once not only feels tedious but also leaves you practically unable to do any grounded moves, like an immediate follow-up slide or kick.
Related Article: Rematch Review Roundup: A Great Scorer With A Massive Red Card
Additionally, being on the defense and handling the ball in your possession is also much easier on mouse and keyboard. The default bindings are incredibly intuitive, but what really sells it are the one-button moves. Crucial ball-keeping moves like the Rainbow Flick or a standard lob are just one button — on a controller, these would be two-button inputs.
It's also not helped by the fact that Rematch has A LOT of controls. You only have so many mappable buttons on a controller, and the way some moves are crammed in can often make things confusing. Lob and Lob Pushball, for instance, are two key technique that have the same starting input but end with a different button laid side-by-side — you're bound to confuse one for the other in some games.
Micro-managing and multi-tasking have always been superior on a mouse and keyboard, but Rematch's solid keyboard layout (which you can easily remap, too) takes it to another level. Split-second decisions are the norm in this title, and they're much easier to pull off when you can execute them with one button instead of two.
Goalies Are Better Off With Controllers
Compared to a sweeper or attacker, a goalkeeper's moveset is much more compact. You only have to worry about when to dive or tackle, while the rest of the work is purely directional. With that in mind, you'd prefer a controller if you see yourself being in this role for most of your matches.
Keyboards only support 8-directional movement, which isn't precise enough to be a goalkeeper. You typically have to use your mouse to make those finer movements, meaning another variable that requires coordination and precision.
Related Article: Rematch Ranks Explained: How to Play Ranked Mode Online
On the other hand, a controller can do all of that and more with just one thumbstick. Directional inputs are what controllers are known for, and a goalie's simpler yet more mechanical requirements make it the perfect it.
Best KnM And Controller Settings For Rematch
In Rematch's Settings Menu, you can find the controls for both controller and mouse and keyboard, regardless of which device you're using. The categories also help make it clear whether a setting applies to either one or both devices.
Here’s the best controller and mouse and keyboards settings for Rematch:
For Mouse and Keyboard
- Mouse Sensitivity: 1.2
- Mouse Sensitivity (Vertical Scale): 1
- Camera FOV: 85
- Camera Shake: 1
- Inverted Look Y Axis: Disabled
- Inverted Look X Axis: Disabled
For Controller
- Camera Speed For Controller: 0.9
- Camera Speed Boost For Controller: 1.1
- Camera Aim Speed For Controller: 1
- Camera Aim Speed Boost For Controller: 1
- Camera FOV: 85
- Camera Shake: 1
- Inverted Look Y Axis: Disabled
- Inverted Look X Axis: Disabled
Esports Impact
Although choosing a mouse and keyboard over a controller or vice versa is usually up to personal preference, there's no denying they have distinct advantages in certain roles. Looking at the eSports scene, even the pro players seem to be divided on what they're using.
Akillian's Vexis, whose team won Rematch's Ultimate Kick-Off Tournament, was notably using a mouse and keyboard throughout the event. Mr. Fluffy, on the other hand, has been using a controller for his tournaments, including the Royal League. Overall, you can see this split across the board, showing there's no clear favorite.