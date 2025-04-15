Rematch Release Guide: Pre-Order, Consoles, Features
A new soccer game will be catching the attention of video gamers with the upcoming release on Rematch.
On Thursday, Rematch released a new trailer for the game that showcased the graphics and gameplay. The game also announced when it would be released and where gamers can find it when it comes out.
Here's everything gamers need to know about Rematch before it is released:
Pre-Order Options & Release Date
The release date of Rematch will be on June 19. Players will be able to get the game on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Rematch is available to pre-order with three different editions of the game to pick from. Each pre-order has bonus content that comes with the packages.
Here's a look at each of the prices for the editions and what they come with:
Standard Edition ($29.99)
- Base Game
- Adopter Cap
Pro Edition ($39.99)
- Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket
- Blazon Jewel Set & Buckler Tank Top
- Blazon Player Background & Title
- Adopter Cap
Elite Edition ($49.99)
- 2x Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket
- Blazon Jewel Set & Buckler Tank Top
- Blazon Player Background & Title
- Blazon Augmented Reality Cage
Rematch Beta
Anyone interested in playing the game in beta can register at Rematch's website. The beta will run on Steam on April 18 and 19. Players can participate in the 5-on-5 and 4-on-4 game modes to get a feel for the gameplay.
Key Gameplay & Features to Rematch
What makes Rematch unique from other sports games is that no fouls, offsides, or VAR will stop the game from going on. This allows for no interruptions to the game flow and will enable players to not worry about that aspect of the game.
There are different quick-play modes in the game that includes 5-on-5 matchups. These modes will test players' strategy in how to go about the games and find moments in the game to play and score.
Players will control just one player, and every decision and pass impacts the game. The game pushes a skill-based gameplay where the player's skill and tactics determine the match.
The game has an online multiplayer mode that offers split-second decisions in real time. The online portion will have competitive modes and seasonal content updates for new game modes.
Esports Impact
Not much is known about the game modes in Rematch, but the multiplayer online mode will give gamers plenty to do in the game to compete against others. It should open the door for tournaments to be played and content creators showcasing the game on YouTube and Twitch.
Any time a new soccer video game releases, the biggest story is obviously how it will stack up against the biggest sports sim esport on the planet, EA FC. Despite the unending complaints about Ultimate Team's pay-to-win problems, the game is completely uncontested when it comes to pro-level competition. While Rematch is a smaller game in scope than EA Sports' juggernaut, any alternative is a welcome addition to the sports sim esports landscape.