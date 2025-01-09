Report: Digital Disney Lorcana Is On The Way
Trading card games have been popular for decades, with franchises like Pokémon and Disney leading the excitement. The plethora of unique designs in every pack is what makes each TCG so special, so more and more games are receiving digital versions to expand upon the original.
RELATED: Smart Building Feature Leaked for Fortnite — Fans are Conflicted
Lorcana is a trading card game themed around the Disney universe, so there are hundreds of possible characters that you can encounter, such as Mickey Mouse and Stitch. A new digital TCG just launched for Pokemon in 2024, so now it looks like Disney is following the trend and may have a digital client available for Lorcana soon.
A Digital Lorcana is in the Works
Though there's been no official confirmation for a video game version of Disney's Lorcana, there have been signs pointing toward its active development. LorcanaNews posted on X yesterday to share a recent job listing on Indeed that included a few interesting candidate preferences.
RELATED: The Top Esports Teams of 2024
Among the requirement list included a "Passion for TCGs" and "Existing Disney Lorcana TCG knowledge." If the job listing is accurate, then it's almost certain that Ravensburger is currently designing the digital trading card game. Soon enough, Lorcana players will be building virtual decks with all their favorite Disney characters.
If the magical matches of Lorcana are your jam, then a video game will surely bring you endless hours of fun. At this point, it seems likely that the new Lorcana client won't release for at least a year. Whether Lorcana will be a mobile or console game is also up in the air.
NEXT: Nintendo Switch 2 Design and Date Possibly Revealed by Accessory Company