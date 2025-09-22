First Look at Leon Kennedy in New Resident Evil Requiem Leak
Whether you're a die-hard fan of Capcom's Resident Evil or just getting into the franchise, almost all gamers know Leon Kennedy. The suave sharpshooter has taken over the internet, appearing in more 'literally me' memes and fan tributes than anyone can count. As fresh leaks about Resident Evil Requiem emerge, it seems Leon will make a triumphant return — and fans have more information about protagonist Grace Ashcroft and the game's storyline. Here's everything we know.
The Resident Evil Requiem Leaks: Leon Kennedy is Back
Resident Evil Requiem was one of 2025's most hyped game announcements. The title, which is Resident Evil's ninth installment, will follow an all-new protagonist through a fresh survival-horror adventure. Grace Ashcroft, an FBI intelligence expert, is the player's main protagonist; together they will evade a mysterious force beyond initial comprehension. Ashcroft also strives to uncover the circumstances behind her mother's death, which sparked her laser-focused career.
As Resident Evil Requiem's release date draws closer, more leaks are emerging about its features, and a fan-favorite character is allegedly making a surprise return. Sources are saying secret agent Leon Kennedy will continue his streak of in-game appearances, though possibly with a new look. In other words, fans will probably have plenty of Leon edits to save on TikTok after the game releases.
One alleged leaked image of Leon from 4chan shows him on a sheet with Japanese text marked 'Confidential.' In the picture, Leon wears a dark, worn-out jacket. His hair has grown out, he sports a shaggy beard, and he also notably has an eye patch.
Note: while multiple reputable leakers are corroborating Leon's return, the consensus on this image's authenticity varies.
Resident Evil Requiem: New Leaked Story and Features
A reputable leaker alleges there may be a Resident Evil Requiem trailer at Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2025, which will also open the game for pre-orders. The source, from a gaming leak channel, adds some information about Resident Evil Requiem's gameplay and storyline:
"Leon's sections are not open world but larger than Grace's. He will use a vehicle to move during a level (similar to the boat section in RE4R). His gameplay is action but more horror than RE4 or RE8. There aren't silly things like the possessed statues/armors [...] or mecha fight [...] There is less camp overall. He expects that people will compare it to [The Last of Us 2]'s gameplay."
Interestingly, this source alleges that 'the image of Leon wearing an eyepatch is fake.' However, others continue to claim the picture may be legitimate.
In terms of plot, one leaker, Dusk, has "heard that Leon's story takes place mostly in 2020, while most (but not all) of Grace's [takes place] in 2028. They're not two different campaigns, but one large cohesive and interconnected story."
A later X.com post from Dusk Golem seems to corroborate this statement, though it cautions readers that it's "not a leak":
"Don't have a full picture of Resident Evil Requiem right now to gauge this, but would it be interesting if Grace started in a horror game who grew more bada-- like a typical RE structure, while Leon started more in an action game that slowly descended into horror?"
When is Resident Evil Requiem's Release Date?
Resident Evil Requiem will release on February 27 2025.
Resident Evil Requiem: All Platforms
Resident Evil Requiem will launch on the following platforms:
- PC via Windows
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox Series X | S
What Does This Mean for Esports and Gaming?
While horror franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill aren't technically esports titles, they have dominated a highly specific gaming niche and become wildly popular among fans. Horror and survival games are also common in the speedrunning community, and Dead by Daylight does have a tournament structure.
Resident Evil is also notable for its console popularity. Console gaming is seeing some struggles in 2025 (Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox and the Nintendo Switch have all raised prices in the United States recently due to uncertain economic conditions and tariffs), but high-profile releases like Mario Kart World and other titles have helped keep the console community afloat.