Resorts World Brings "MrBeast Experience" To Vegas
For fans looking for the chance to be in a MrBeast video, Resorts World Las Vegas might be giving them the next best thing with the "MrBeast Experience." From Apr. 13-15, hotel guests can purchase the "MrBeast Experience at Resorts World" package that includes accommodations for three nights, a MrBeast "mystery bag," and one guest will receive a $10K gift voucher that can be redeemed for cash at Resorts World.
The contents of the "mystery bag" will be MrBeast branded merch, but no other details are provided at the time of writing. The FAQ on the Resorts World Las Vegas website also keeps the potential items that could be found in the "mystery box" under wraps, stating that "The contents of the box are designed to be a surprise and will be provided during your stay."
There will be a series of on-site activations for guests in addition to the other items mentioned. The MrBeast Experience package will be available for purchase Jan. 30 until Apr. 6.
“We’re always looking for ways to give back to our fans and create unforgettable moments, " said Jeffrey Housenbold, the President and CEO of MrBeast, in the press release for the announcement.
"Partnering with Resorts World Las Vegas is the perfect way to kick off 2025 in true MrBeast style—combining fun, surprises, and generosity. We’re thrilled to see the incredible experiences we’ll create together and make this year truly extraordinary for everyone.”
Related Article: Can MrBeast Actually Buy TikTok?
MrBeast continues to be one of the most intriguing topics in 2025, as he continues to grow larger than his YouTube origins. The MrBeast Games continues to have success on Amazon, surpassing viewership records on Prime. His latest stint in the news has him paired with billionaires to purchase TikTok as the platform faces a new ban in April.