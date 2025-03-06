Respawn's Mystery Game Bites the Dust - Cancelled Before An Official Announcement
Respawn is one of the most popular FPS developers in history. Titanfall completely changed the way that players approach first-person combat in multiplayer shooters, as it added a myriad of futuristic movements and mechanics that offered a fresh take on the genre.
Ever since Apex Legends released in 2019, Respawn fans have been awaiting the announcement of a new Titanfall title with bated breath, though no official news has been shared so far. However, the studio was working on a new FPS, but it appears to have been canceled before being openly announced.
What is the Mystery FPS?
Since Respawn never announced or showed footage of its developmental project, we don't have exact details about their mystery FPS. The unannounced game could have been a successor of some sort to the Titanfall franchise, but it's more likely that the cancelled project was something else entirely. A new Titanfall is still a possibility, but it probably wouldn't release for many years.
What we know is that Respawn has been hiring developers for this mystery title over the past couple of years and that they preferred developers who had experience working on FPS games. This could include battle royales, arena shooters, or anything in between.
It's possible that Respawn wanted to try its hand at creating an entirely new IP but decided to focus its attention on the future of Apex Legends instead. A recent conference revealed that an upgraded version of Apex may be on the way, which could have been one of the deciding factors in canceling their latest project.
Mystery Game Officially Cancelled
Respawn Production Coordinator and Executive Assistant, Emilee Evans, took to LinkedIn on March 5th to reveal that the unannounced project she had been working on was officially canceled. It appears that the cancellation happened at some point this week, but Respawn hasn't officially commented on it at this time.
In the LinkedIn post, Evans wrote, "The unannounced incubation project I was a part of for the past year was canceled this week, so I'm joining the group of extremely talented and kind people in the games industry searching for a new role."
As the player count in Apex Legends continues to shrink, Respawn will probably shift its focus back to its golden goose. Though other battle royales may overshadow Apex at the moment, a major update or sequel would surely breathe new life into the popular FPS.
How Will the Cancelled Game Affect the Development of Apex Legends?
It's unlikely that the recently cancelled title will have a significant effect on Apex Legends. At worst, internal strife at Respawn could delay the release of an upcoming event or other minor update. The delay of a new season is highly unlikely, particularly because Season 24 just released a few weeks ago.
If anything, scrapping the unannounced game will allow Respawn to allocate more resources to Apex, especially since it appears that they don't plan to stop supporting the battle royale anytime soon. Free-to-play multiplayer games are the future, and Respawn jumped on board early enough to secure Apex as a major battle royale across every console.
How is the FPS Community Responding?
Respawn fans have been posting on X to share their views about the situation. Retro Shadow Gaming conveyed that they'd prefer Respawn dedicate its resources to improving Apex Legends, a common and straightforward sentiment echoed in the FPS community today.
As shared by Apex Legends News on X, Apex Legends Mobile was shut down in 2023, disappointing its dedicated player base. Due to decisions like this, it's not too surprising that Respawn fans would prefer that the developer focus on Apex instead of trying to reinvent the wheel. Hopefully, Respawn will take notes and dedicate more time to fixing Apex's core issues and adding new legends.
Even though Apex Legends has lost some of its popularity in recent years, it's not going anywhere. If Respawn releases an upgraded version with a fresh coat of paint, then the battle royale could climb its way back to glory.
How to Watch Competitive Apex Legends
Season 24 of Apex Legends is looking bright, so many fans want to stay up-to-date on the latest eSports events. You can watch competitive matches of Respawn's battle royale by visiting the PlayApex Twitch account. This channel offers access to exciting live events, along with recordings of previous matches from tournaments like the ALGS Year 4 Championship.