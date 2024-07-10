Report: Riot Games Canceled a Super Smash-Style Fighter
As hype continues to build for 2XKO, it appears League of Legends fans could have had another fighting game to look forward to. According to a report from Mikhail Klimentov, 70-80 employees were staffed on a Super Smash Bros. Melee-style platform fighter which was in development under the code name Pool Party. The name refers to a line of skins in League of Legends featuring characters with pool and summer-themed clothing and accessories.
The report states that the project faced internal struggles as it was originally envisioned as a competitive title similar to the current vision for 2XKO, but was made into more of a party game or casual experience over time.
Related Article:Super Smash Bros. Loses Another Tournament: The Big House Announces Shut Down
Multiversus may have also played a role. While the open beta for Warner Bros. IP mash up broke all manner of fighting game player base records, it quickly dropped off due to a variety of technical and gameplay issues. Outside of Smash itself, it is rare to see a platform fighter find long term success.
That said, the genre has its fair share of remarkable success stories. Brawlhalla continues to find new success as a Fortnite-style IP crossover and has reportedly reached more than 80 million players. Rivals of Aether garnered cult status and led to a successfully-funded Kickstarter for an upcoming sequel. The studio behind Rivals 2 also recently secured a unique and promising publishing partnership with Offbrand Games, headed up by popular content creators Ludwig Ahgren and PirateSoftware.
Given the overwhelmingly positive response to 2XKO thus far, it is sad to see that same hope and promise not given to the platform fighter space, which has long needed a proper contender the Super Smash Bros. hold over the genre.