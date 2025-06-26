Sports Betting Sponsors Now Allowed for LoL and Valorant Esports Teams
Days after crowning a new champion at the VCT Masters Toronto tournament, Riot Games has issued a statement explaining a new policy that will open up betting as a sponsorship category for Valorant and League of Legends teams.
On Thursday, June 26, 2025, Riot posted an open letter from its President of Publishing & Esports John Needham explaining the decision. You can read the full statement via Twitter below.
"At Riot, we’ve always believed that building the future of esports means investing in a sustainable ecosystem, not just for today, but for the long run," the letter begins. "That’s why we’re focused on supporting the players, teams, and the fans who fuel it all."
He continues by noting that teams within the Riot esports ecosystem have been asking about sports bettinga s a sponsor category "for years." Needham goes on to acknowledge that sports betting is controversial among some esports fans.
"However, the reality is that betting activity already exists around our sports and will continue whether we engage with it or not. Historically, this has been a restricted sponsorship category, and Riot has not engaged with betting companies. Teams have asked us to reconsider our stance, and after years of analysis to ensure we got it right, we agreed it was time to open up this category to create more revenue opportunities for teams."
Needham cites a Sportradar stat that betting turnover for its biggest esports "reached $10.7 billion in 2024," but that 70% of bets across both sports and esports are through unregulated markets.
Riot's Action Plan for Sports Betting
Riot provided three immediate goals for its sports betting partnership program, which are as follows:
- Answers the call from our partner teams to open up sponsorship opportunities with betting brands to generate additional revenue for their financial health.
- Guides and supports the development of regulations, monitoring best practices, and educational programs that protect the integrity of esports teams, pros, fans, and events.
- Strengthens and reinforces the competitive integrity standards of our esports competitions by improving our ability to monitor betting activity for violations of our policies.
The letter goes on to describe plans to thoroughly vet all potential partners and leverage its relationship with GRID as the data source for betting partners. The company will also require teams to undergo integrity program checks.
Finally, Needham states that a portion of revenue earned by Riot from sports betting partners with be invested into Tier 2 programs to increase prize pools, add integrity support, and provide training programs for tournament organizers and aspiring pros. This potential investment comes just a few weeks after Riot received heavy criticism for the state of its Tier 2 Valorant ecosystem which legendary commentator Sean Garres alleged is rife with matchfixing.