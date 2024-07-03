Wrestling Bug Wins Rivals 2 Character Contest
The Rivals 2 dev team has announced the winner of its character contest. La Reina, the Crowd Magnet, a WWE-style wrestler ant will join the official Rivals 2 roster.
Rivals of Aether received a second life on Steam with the launch of its Workshop mode, which allowed players to create their own characters. Eventually, four fan-made characters (Olympia, Pomme, Mollo, and Hodan) made their way onto the game's official roster.
Related Article: Did the Multiversus Comic Book Tease a New Character?
During the development of the game's sequel, the development team announced a contest where gamers could submit a workshop character that would eventually be re-created to be part of the Rivals 2 cast. Today, the winner was revealed.
While the Rivals 2 team showed off some early concept work for La Reina's 3D remake, the announcement video states that it will be some time before she joins the roster as other characters will take precedence.
Rivals 2 is set to release later this year.