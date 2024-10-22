Rivals of Aether 2 Launch — Release Time, Cosmetics, Monetization
Over seven years after the original game burst onto the scene – and following many spinoff titles – Rivals of Aether 2 is almost here. This time around, the game is swapping 2D pixel art for 3D models and implementing some more mechanics that platform fighting fans will be well accustomed to, such as shields and throws. We've got everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel below.
Rivals of Aether 2 Release Date and Time
Rivals of Aether 2's release date is tomorrow, October 23. The game is set to launch exclusively on Steam for $29.99. The Rivals of Aether 2 release time is set for 1pm EDT | 10am PDT, so unfortunately those of you looking to hop into the game at midnight will have a little bit longer to wait.
The Rivals of Aether 2 release date on console isn't confirmed just yet, however, with Aether Studios lead Dan Fornace saying it's "one to two years" away in the Rivals of Aether 2 Deep Dive series.
What's in Rivals of Aether 2 at launch?
Rivals of Aether 2 is going to launch with 10 fighters and 10 stages. The game is also set to feature an Arcade mode for solo players. But of course, the main event is the multiplayer, which is set to feature 1v1, 2v2, and free-for-all modes. There will also be a tournament mode that features stage banning as well as a built-in Rock, Paper, Scissors minigame to decide who goes first. Of course, these multiplayer modes will be available online with rollback netcode included at launch.
Launch Roster:
- Zetterburn
- Forsburn
- Loxodont
- Clairen
- Orcane
- Ranno
- Fleet
- Wrastor
- Maypul
- Kragg
Rivals of Aether 2 will also launch with a progression system with character XP accruing across all game modes, with each level up granting the likes of currency or cosmetics for a given character,with Aether Studios claiming there are over 300 cosmetics in-game at launch.
Rivals of Aether 2 is also set to have free monthly events that have their own unique cosmetics available, with a Halloween event kicking off alongside the release of the game.
Rivals of Aether 2 monetization
As shown in the Rivals of Aether 2 currencies and cosmetics deep dive, the game will launch with two currencies. Aether Coins are a free currency given to you through playing the game; these will be used in a rotating Coin Shop, which has a different batch of items available each day. However, once you buy an item in the Coin Shop, a new item will be cycled in, meaning you don't have to wait for a shop refresh.
The other currency is Aether Bucks, which are used to buy premium items such as special skins. While you can earn these in-game, Aether Bucks are far rarer than Aether Coins. 100 Aether Bucks is worth $1; however, these can only be bought in bundles of the following:
- 1,00 Aether Bucks – $9.99
- 3,150 Aether Bucks – $29.99
- 11,500 Aether Bucks – $99.99
These are available in the Buck Shop, which will remain static and will continuously be updated. Premium Skins that were available as part of the monthly events will also be added to the Buck Shop following the events end.
Rivals of Aether 2 Roadmap
Rivals of Aether 2 publisher Offbrand Games has released a roadmap detailing the game's future. In 2024, we'll get the Halloween, Rivals 3D, and Winter events, each with its own cosmetics and a brand new menu update.
In 2025, there will be 12 more monthly events – each with their own cosmetics. Plus, there's also set to be new updates like Tutorials, Ranked online play, and a Crew Battle mode, which we assume is akin to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Squad Strike mode.
Dan Fornace confirmed in the Rivals of Aether 2 Deep Dive: Roadmap & The Future video that the team plans to release four new characters each year. For these new fighters, Aether Studios will be pulling from returning fighters from Rivals of Aether, characters from games in the extended universe like Dungeons of Aether, as well as creating new fighters. Eagle-eyed fans may have figured out who our two returning fighters are, as icons featuring Etalus and Absa from Rivals of Aether 1 were spotted on a live stream. Fornace also confirmed that the team has no plans for guest fighters right now, so sadly, it's unlikely we'll see Shovel Knight again.
Aether Studios has also confirmed that it is working on Steam Workshop support, meaning that the absolutely eclectic creations we're used to seeing in Rivals of Aether (like Ronald McDonald, Barack Obama, and 'Pi**ing Mario') will be making a return in Rivals of Aether 2. However, in the roadmap, this is placed in the 'Beyond' section, so we may be a while out.