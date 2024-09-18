Rivals of Aether 2 — Release Date, Roster, Free Characters
Rivals of Aether was one of the only games in the Super Smash Bros.-dominated platform fighter genre to find a stable audience for years, shipping hundreds of thousands of copies and hosting tournaments on some of the biggest stages in the space. It's been a couple years since Rivals 2 was first announced, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the official release date we knew was coming some time in late 2024.
In a surprise video, we got the info we wanted and so much more.
When does Rivals of Aether 2 Release?
The release date for Rivals of Aether 2 is October 23, 2024. The game has officially changed its name from Rivals 2 to bring back the full title from the original game. Players can wishlist the game on Steam now.
If you want to play it early, there will be an early access beta weekend from September 27-29.
How Many Characters are in Rivals of Aether 2?
Based on the success of the Rivals 2 Kickstarter, we know that the launch roster for the game will include 10 characters. This includes a mix of the original roster from Rivals of Aether as well as a few new fighters. The confirmed launch roster includes:
- Zetterburn
- Forsburn
- Loxodont
- Clairen
- Orcane
- Ranno
- Fleet
- Wrastor
- Maypul
- Kragg
We also know that a new character from the character creation contest, La Reina, will join the cast at some point. The most notable absences from this launch roster are Absa and Etalus, who were part of the original launch roster for the first game.
Is Rivals of Aether 2 Free to Play?
No. Rivals 2 won't be free, but the game will have a unique model compared to most fighting games. The developers have confirmed that once you pay the initial price, every new character that releases will be free -- forever.
There will be cosmetics released for the game to help fund future development, but no characters will ever come as part of DLC or a season pass.