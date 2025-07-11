Biggest Changes in Marvel Rivals Season 3: Winners and Losers
With Marvel Rivals' Season 3 kicking off, it's time to finally evaluate who's getting a chance to shine and who's stepping away from the limelight this time around. The meta around Season 2.5 was fairly stable all things considered — Storm's team-up with Jeff particularly came swinging out of the gate but was ultimately toned down midway through.
On the other hand, we didn't see any standout heroes dominating the popularity charts in either Ranked Mode or the recent Marvel Rivals Championship tournament this previous season. But now, the patch notes for Season 3 introduced some massive changes to both individual characters and their teamups, bringing in a completely new meta and potential permabans.
Huge Buffs
The Thing: A New Way To Counter Flyers
The Thing has had a rocky meta relevance since he joined Rivals, going from a solid Vanguard pick in Season 1.5 to becoming virtually unplayable by Season 2.5 since he didn't have any means to effectively deal with Ultron, Iron Man, and the other flying heroes.
Season 3, however, dramatically changes this with a major addition: Battle Blitz. This new ability for The Thing works similarly to his Embattled Leap (his 'E' ability); however, instead of jumping toward allies, he can now leap toward enemies. Like Embattled Leap, Battle Blitz grants The Thing his damage reduction and is still a target ability, making it much easier to close gaps and pressure dive heroes.
His right-click, Stone Haymaker, also got two key buffs: it can knock down hit flying enemies, and you can charge it while leaping with Battle Blitz, landing a guaranteed hit by the time you reach the opponent.
These changes make The Thing one of the biggest threats to diving and flying heroes. You essentially have a homing slam that locks the opponent to the ground. He'll most likely use these tactics on squishies with around 250 HP, so you absolutely have to escape on time or face being clobbered.
Wolverine: An Even Bigger Nightmare For Vanguards
After the nerfs to Iron Fist, Wolverine became the de facto pick for shredding Vanguards, and his performance at MRC showcased just how powerful he was. In Season 3, he received some cooldown tweaks to his Feral Leap, but the real highlight here is his new team-up with the Season 3 hero, Phoenix, introducing a chaotic ability.
This team-up, called "Primal Flame", supercharges Wolverine's Feral Leap, burning nearby enemies when he lands and applying lifesteal to all his attacks. Not only do you deal more damage, but you also get to tank through enemy firepower.
Phoenix is already looking to be a powerful DPS hero, making it possible that this horrific team-up will be easy to activate. If so, Wolverine may be even more of a permaban hero than he already is — once he grabs you, only a mountain of heals can save you.
Namor: One Step Closer To Hitscan
Although Namor is known for his Gamma team-up with Hulk, his base kit is still fairly strong, which makes it surprising that he's getting more buffs. Going into Season 3, he's receiving speed buffs to both his Trident of Neptune (left-click) and Wrath of the Seven (right-click). The left-click will also do more damage per hit.
With the Gamma team-up still untouched, there's even more reason to ban Namor over Hulk now. He's the only DPS character in this patch that received considerable buffs without any repercussions. That said, The Thing's new tools to tackle dive heroes mean that the archetype, which is Namor's primary victim, may be less popular.
Squirrel Girl: Missile Acorns
Squirrel Girl lost her largely unpopular team-up with Spider-Man for a chance to pair with Iron-Man and Ultron. She's now part of the Stark Protocol team-up and gets a heat-seeking missile acorn that tracks and explodes at enemies.
The homing shot deals 75 damage, can curve around corners, tracks grounded and flying enemies, and has decent AoE. It's a great tool to pressure squishes. With Stark Protocol being as popular as it is, there's a good chance we'll frequently see the missile in action.
Venom: Stronger Bonds With Allies And Enemies
Venom's been mostly overshadowed by Captain America (despite his nerfs) in Season 2.5. Season 3 aims to rectify that. This time around, the slow effect on his Cellular Corrosion (Venom's right-click) is increasing from 15% to 25%. Besides that, his team-up with Jeff, Symbiote Shenanigans, is getting an increase in both duration and the maximum Bonus Health you get from it.
All of these changes are a step in the right direction to make Venom compete with Cap. His team-up was overlooked due to Jeff's other team-up with Storm, and while these changes still don't make Symbiote Shenanigans better than Jeff-Nado, they're good enough to warrant Venom being a viable pick, even with Cap unbanned.
Giant Nerfs
Spider-Man: Tougher To Get The Job Done
Spider-Man received minor buffs to his 'Get Over Here!' kick damage, Spider-Power midair damage, and Amazing Combo damage, along with a new team-up ability with Human Torch. However, with the ESU Alumnus team-up scrapped from Rivals, he lost his 10% damage boost as an anchor, making him feel noticeably worse as a standalone character.
These numbers may seem insignificant, especially when you consider the buffs, but Spider-Man needs every ounce of damage to take down squishies as quickly as possible. Now, with the reduced damage, it's easier for enemies to escape, resulting in Spidey feeling incredibly overreliant on his team-up with Human Torch.
Mantis: Slower Revives And Ult Charges
After seeing how strongly the Guardians performed in tournaments, their Guardian Revival team-up saw a well-deserved cooldown nerf in Season 3, but Mantis got a few more changes to put her in the "big loser" category. Besides a weaker team-up, her healing got re-adjusted to do more percentage-based over fixed healing. Additionally, her Ult takes much longer to charge but gives 50% more Bonus Health.
The patch sacrifices Mantis' raw figures to be a better healer for Vanguards, and the added Bonus Health is certainly helpful against one-shot Ults like Magneto and Iron-Man. Overall, though, the changes feel like a net negative since it messes up her role in the Guardians' composition, which impacts the whole trio.
Previously, Adam focused on healing Vanguards while Mantis leaned more on helping squishes, but now they're both ineffective on healing the latter targets. The higher Ult requirement also denies Mantis' team from gaining an early advantage in team fights.
Iron Man: A Weaker Kit And A New Challenger
Iron Man soared to popularity because of both his team-up with Ultron and his ability to shut down Jeff-Nado with his Ult. To restrain him in Season 3, he's getting a damage nerf to the first two hits of his Repulsor Blast in both his default and Armor Overdrive states. His Ult's energy cost is also increasing by 20%, so it'll take longer to charge.
Still, even with the weaker numbers, they're not the worst of it — Iron Man's biggest challenge in the new season to going to be The Thing. Other than Storm, he has the weakest sudden escape tools of any flyer in Marvel Rivals, meaning he has no effective means to run away if he's caught by The Thing's new Battle Blitz ability.
The only positive change for Stark is the addition of Squirrel Girl in his team-up with Ultron, but he's significantly more vulnerable and weaker going into Season 3.
Emma Frost: Sustain And Damage Catch Strays
There's no denying that Emma Frost and Magneto were some of the strongest Vanguards at the start and end of Season 2.5. In Season 3, the patch notes targeted the former hero; Emma's left-click, Telepathic Pulse, now deals less damage in both its normal and fully-charged state. On top of that, her Diamond Form saw a survivability hit, going from 30% to 25% damage reduction.
Emma did see a buff to her Ult charge, but it's not enough to offset the nerfs. She may still be a strong pick this season, but it's clear the balance team has picked up on her dominance and is looking to make sure she's not as big of a frontline threat anymore.
TLDR: If you're in a hurry and need to know who to play and who to avoid, check out the table below:
Hero
Season 3 Buff or Nerf
The Thing
Buff
Wolverine
Buff
Namor
Buff
Squirrel Girl
Buff
Venom
Buff
Spider-Man
Nerf
Mantis
Nerf
Iron Man
Nerf
Emma Frost
Nerf
Esports Impact
The Season 3 patch notes showcased just how keenly Marvel Rivals balances itself based on community feedback. The flyer meta was something a lot of players complained about because they just couldn't interact with airborne heroes. Looking at the notes, almost everything feels specifically targeted against flyers and dive heroes.
One of the biggest shocks in the notes was the buffs to Wolverine. We saw how Wolverine was an absolute monster in the hands of Arrival 7's Hoffman and Cafe Noir's Tonez in the American circuit of the Marvel Rivals Championship. Wolverine's ability to isolate unsuspecting targets is on par with Winter Soldier, and there's a good chance he'll stay on the banlist in ranked play and tournaments.