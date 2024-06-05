How to Get Hired at IKEA in Roblox
IKEA is offering paying roles at a virtual furniture store inside Roblox. Why? I don't know but I sort of want to apply.
The Co-Worker Game is being launched in Roblox on June 24th, allowing a few lucky gamers to earn money working at a virtual IKEA. The Swedish furniture chain claims this is a way to experience IKEA's "unique approach to careers" with a "non-linear career journey" but there will be interviews.
How to Apply to the Virtual IKEA Store in Roblox
Do you want to work at IKEA — but in Roblox? Ten gamers will be given the chance to earn actual money while working a paid role in The Co-Worker Game. Here's how.
Applications for these paid roles are now open and you can apply until Sunday, June 16. Virtual interviews for applicants will start on June 14th and last until the 18th. If you get chosen, you will "be able to flex your skills" in customer service and even get promoted and move departments. Just like "in the real world!"
So yes, if you have always dreamed of working retail at IKEA and moving from bedroom furniture to office furniture departments, you can finally make your wild dream a reality in Roblox. Unfortunately, you're not alone in this desire and many other gamers will be frothing at the mouth to help customers find virtual nightstands or even locate where the meatballs are so you'll need to apply like the rest of us.
The recruitment process includes a questionnaire and will require an updated CV — videos can also be submitted. Yeah, some people want to work at fake IKEA so bad they are begging for it in videos so good luck getting a digital interview.
Even if you aren't lucky enough to work retail from your gaming setup, you can still explore IKEA and its many show rooms in The Co-Worker Game. Just another reason to never get up from your gaming chair. We know you planned to finally leave the house this month to find cute napkin holders at IKEA but don't even worry about it. You can now do that in Roblox.
“We’re excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life. At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression," said Darren Taylor, Country People and Culture Manager, IKEA UK and Ireland. "Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at IKEA, and that's what IKEA on Roblox is all about.”
Apply here!