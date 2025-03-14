Rocket League Season 18: New Futura Garden Arena and More
Rocket League's Season 18 release will let players break ahead of the competition in style with new car bodies, a fresh arena and an extensive Mutators custom match overhaul. Let's explore everything we know about the update, what it includes and how it may change the game's meta.
How Will Rocket League Season 18 Change the Meta?
First off, Rocket League's new season will add a fresh Arena, Futura Garden, to the mix. It will also revamp Mutators and custom games, meaning players have more ways to practice and experiment in-game than ever before. There are also several new car bodies, including the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Car Body and the Azura Car Body. These models utilize the Dominus and Breakout hitboxes, respectively, and are cross-playable in Fortnite.
Fresh Tournament Rewards will encourage participation, and players can also obtain items from the Premium Rocket Pass as usual. Users should also be on their best behavior in this update — Epic Games is buffing its Voice Reporting system to inflict harsher penalties on unsportsmanlike opponents. Finally, players will now hear a distinct sound when a player almost scores to distinguish a winning shot from a near miss.
Rocket League Season 18 Release Date
Rocket League Season 18 is live as of March 14 at 9:00 AM PT. It will continue until June 18 2025, meaning players have about three months to complete their Rocket Passes and experience the Season's new content.
Rocket League Season 18 Updates
New Car Bodies: Daytona and Azura
Rocket League Season 18 introduces two new car bodies: the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and the Azura. The Daytona is unlocked automatically when a player purchases the Premium Rocket Pass and will utilize the Dominus hitbox. Epic Games refers to the model as a "timeless [...] lean mean muscle machine." Meanwhile, the Azura car body is included in the Premium Rocket Pass' later tiers and will share the Breakout hitbox style. Both cars are crossplay compatible with Fortnite.
New Arena: Futura Garden
The Season 18 update also adds a new arena, Futura Garden. As its name implies, the arena is vibrant and bright with towering blue-and-white skyscraper structures. It leans into a futuristic aesthetic.
New Mutators and Mutator Overhaul
Rocket League's Mutators allow players to add flair to their Exhibition Mode and Private matches. By tweaking Mutator settings, users can test out different environmental conditions and effects. Rocket League Season 18 is encouraging experimentation with ten new Mutator options, including:
- "Jumps: Take to the skies by increasing the number of jumps you can do at once! Do a double-jump, triple-jump, octuple-jump… Or, turn jumps off entirely and keep the competition ground level.
- Number of Balls: Why have just one soccar ball when you could have six? Choose between having one, two, four, or six balls in play.
- Ball Gravity: Alter the ball's gravitational pull and let the mayhem ensue. Options include low, high, super, and good ol’ fashioned default.
- Dodge Timer: Change the time allowed between dodges. Dial things up to unlimited and avoid ANY obstacle!
- Possession Score: Shake up the game by allowing players to score points just for staying in control of the ball.
- Demolish Score: Bring on the destruction! Allow players to score up to three points for each demolition.
- Normal Goal Score: Go for the goal like never before. Increase the points earned for each successful shot in the back of the net!
- Aerial Goal Score: Look out below! Increase how much you can score for each successful airborne shot.
- Assist Score: Teamwork is the key to victory. Allow players to earn up to three points for each assist.
- Enforce Territories: Get back on your side! This mutator enables the Split Shot wall, dividing teams across each half of the field. Players will be demolished if they touch the ground on the opponents' side."
The game is also expanding upon existing mutators, with changes including:
- New Ball Type options: Player Seeking, Dropshot, Score Absorb
- New Max Score options: 10 - 100 (in steps of 10)
- New Demolish options: On Ball Contact; On Ball Contact (FF)
- New Rumble options: Grappling Hooks Only, Haymakers Only
New Ping Sound Cue
Players will now hear a unique noise when they almost make a goal. This ping will reverberate to all players across the map and sound whenever a ball hits the crossbar or goal posts, but does not officially score.
Voice Reporting
Epic Games is introducing a Voice Reporting method to Rocket League in this update which will operate similarly to Fortnite's existing system. In Rocket League's official Season 18 announcement, the title's developers state:
"Voice reporting means in addition to being able to block, mute, and report other players, you will be able to submit audio evidence when reporting suspected violations of our Community Rules. This will help us take action against players using voice chat to bully, harass, discriminate, or engage in other inappropriate behavior."
New Rocket Pass Premium
The Premium Rocket Pass will offer fresh rewards in Season 18, including the update's two new car bodies. It will also include Boosts, Floor Trails, Explosions, Toppers and more.
Tournament Rewards
This season's tournament rewards are disco-themed, and there are many available to obtain. Examples include the Disco Ball Boost, Disco Floor Trail, and Disco Party Goal Explosion which can "turn the whole arena into a disco party."
For a full list of Season 18 updates, including detailed Rocket Pass rewards, check Epic Games' official release post here.