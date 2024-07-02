Rocket League's Xbox Servers are Down
Rocket League is unique in the esports world: this colorful and intense mashup of racing and soccer has taken the tournament scene by storm. From casual to collegiate to competitive, the game is loved by many and played constantly. The Xbox server outages on June 2nd, 2024 will hit the brakes on Rocket League Xbox players' competition for a while until issues are resolved. The Xbox server catastrophe also affects titles including Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, VALORANT Console and XDefiant. Here's everything we know as the situation unfolds.
When did Rocket League Xbox servers go down?
Rocket League's Xbox servers shut down as part of a greater Xbox server issue sometime between 2:00 P.M. EST and 3:00 P.M. EST on June 2nd, 2024. Other popular Xbox titles, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, XDefiant, Fortnite and VALORANT Console, were also affected. At 2:55 P.M. EST, Xbox Support's Twitter.com account tweeted stating they are "aware that some users have been disconnected from Xbox Live." Another tweet followed at 4:08 P.M. EST, where @XboxSupport notified the community that their "investigation is taking longer than expected" and thanked them for their "patience and reports."
As of 5:49 P.M. EST, Xbox Support tweeted that "investigation continues into issues impacting users ability to sign in to Xbox Live and services". The @XboxSupport account thanked the community for their patience. Further updates will ensue as the situation unfolds. As of 6:25 P.M. EST, the issue has persisted for over three hours.
When will Rocket League Xbox servers be back up?
While we have no idea when Xbox servers will be back online, we can assume from @XboxSupport's 4:08 P.M. EST update that reopenings may take longer than expected. This could range from hours to a day or more. Rocket League's Xbox servers obviously cannot reopen until Xbox remedies its greater server issues.
@XboxSupport's 5:59 P.M. EST update does not look any more promising — it may be a while until the issues get resolved.
Players can follow @XboxSupport on Twitter for real-time updates.
What issues will players experience on Rocket League currently?
As of now, Xbox users are unable to login on console. In addition, the community cannot login to Xbox Live on Microsoft or PC platforms. Since players cannot login to Xbox Live, they will be unable to play Rocket League until Xbox resolves the issue.
However, have no fear: as soon as Rocket League Xbox servers are back up, it'll be another day and another victory against the sweats. Keep watch for more updates as the situation unfolds. Plus, stay tuned for more Rocket League esports and game news and updates!