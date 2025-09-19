Rockstar Confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date...For Now
Gamers have been waiting years for Rockstar Games' GTA 6, and hype is building after several fresh trailer releases in 2025. Now, a shareholder meeting may have confirmed the title's release date. Let's explore everything to know about the situation and what it may mean for gaming and esports.
What is GTA 6's Release Date?
Fans previously expected GTA 6 to launch in 2025, but Rockstar Games delayed the title's release to 2026. Later, the studio clarified it would launch in May, but the game's exact release date remained shrouded in uncertainty. Until recently, gamers were also concerned that the title could face additional setbacks, potentially pushing its release even further.
Take-Two Interactive, a parent company to Rockstar Games, announced a shareholder meeting on Thursday, September 18. During this meeting, executives reportedly stated that GTA 6 is still scheduled to release on Tuesday, May 26 2026.
Rockstar Games corroborates this release date on GTA 6's official website, which says the game is "Coming May 26 2026" for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Posts from rockstarintel.com also state that another "earnings call" meeting will occur in November, potentially shedding more light on aspects like pricing and launch plans.
What Does This Mean for the Esports and Gaming Industry?
Grand Theft Auto is one of the largest and most long-standing game franchises around. Since 1997, the series has allowed gamers to live out their wildest (and most illegal) dreams in detailed settings. GTA 5, released in 2014, is the most recent addition. This means gamers have been waiting over a decade for a new installment, making this one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.
GTA 5 and GTA 6 are (presumably) not esports titles, but they do have co-op modes and are extremely popular among streamers. GTA 5 roleplays are generally a successful genre on Twitch and YouTube, with players going on misadventures from becoming getaway drivers paid with real-life money to donning a disguise and living as in-game serial killers. GTA 6's release will surely also result in plenty of content, potentially raising Twitch and other platforms' viewerships. Active esports circuits could also benefit from this increased engagement.
All that said, GTA 6's fanbase has high expectations, and Rockstar will need to choose the right price point to succeed. After several delays, players will be carefully weighing their in-game experience. Rockstar Games' other releases, including L.A. Noire and Red Dead Redemption 2, also have generally high reviews and leave big shoes to fill.