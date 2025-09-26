The Next Must-Have Gaming Machine is Here: ROG Xbox Ally Pre-Order Guide
Xbox is officially stepping into the handheld gaming market, partnering with Asus to release the ROG Xbox Ally, a spinoff product to Asus’ already successful Asus ROG Ally line of portable gaming computers.
This new generation of Xbox hardware is now available to pre-order, though there are two distinct versions of the ROG Xbox Ally that offer different hardware specifications that cater to different types of gamers.
ROG Xbox Ally Release Date, Price and Pre-Order Details
The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will both be available on Oct. 16, with pre-orders live now through select physical and online retailers.
The ROG Xbox Ally is the entry level handheld in this series, which will provide solid performance for casual and hardcore gamers looking to take their library on the go. It costs $599.99, and will be available via Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Asus and Microsoft stores.
Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally X is marketed as the “ultimte high-performance handheld,” built to handle the demands of any player. It will run you $999.99 and is exclusive to Best Buy, Asus, and Microsoft stores.
Pre-orders for both models are live on their respective storefronts now, and will be leading into their Oct. 16 launch date.
ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Specs and Performance
The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X offer the same handheld gaming experience, just at different levels of performance. Here is a side by side of what each console offers, directly from Xbox:
ROG Xbox Ally
ROG Xbox Ally X
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Home
"Comfort and Input"
"Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort."
"Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control."
Processor
AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor
AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor
Memory
16GB LPDDR5-6400
24GB LPDDR5X-8000
Storage (Upgradable)
512GB M.2 2280 SSD
1TB M.2 2280 SSD
Display
7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9
7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9
Ports
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 / Power Delivery 3.0
1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible
Network Details
Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4
Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4
Dimensions
290.8*121.5*50.7mm
290.8*121.5*50.7mm
Battery
60Wh
80Wh
Included Items
ROG Xbox Ally
ROG Xbox Ally X
Can You Run Steam and Other Stores on an ROG Xbox Ally?
While a central appeal for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X is having direct access to the Xbox ecosystem in the form of a dedicated handheld, Microsoft and Asus aren’t limiting the console to just that. In fact, Microsoft wants players to use the ROG Xbox Ally to access other leading PC storefronts such as Steam, Epic Games Store and Battle.net, though the latter is also owned by Xbox.
Because the ROG Xbox Ally is running on a modified Windows 11 OS, players should be able to easily download and run games from other storefronts, including Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and more. From early impressions, those titles will then appear in the Xbox PC app that is at the core of the ROG Xbox Ally experience, called the "aggregated gaming library."
"Launch directly into the Xbox full screen experience, a dedicated experience purpose-built for gaming, powered by Windows 11, and inspired by the console user experience," Microsoft said." With new modifications that minimize background activity and defer non-essential tasks, more system resources are dedicated specifically to gameplay."
This interface also applies to compatible apps, such as Discord. More details and specifics should be available as players get their hands on the device and can begin testing with various third-party storefronts, apps and other software.
The ROG Xbox Ally will also offer direct support with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play. And, with the launch of these handhelds, a new “Handheld Compatibility Program” will show players which games in their Xbox library are optimized or mostly compatible with the system.
ROG Xbox Ally - Gaming and Esports Impact
Regardless of which version of the ROG Xbox Ally you might be interested in, this handheld offers a unique take on the handheld gaming market and matches up with other top performers at both price points. This means you can take most games, whether they be developed by Microsoft or not, on the go with solid performance.
The ROG Xbox Ally X could end up being the best way to play games like Call of Duty, Overwatch 2 and other competitive titles outside of a traditional PC setup. And having access to libraries from the biggest PC gaming storefronts will open the door for plenty of optimization.
With the grips on both ROG Xbox Ally models being based on the tried and true Xbox Wireless Controllers, playing any game, especially shooters, will feel natural for console players who might finally make the jump to PC through this handheld. Though the biggest barrier to entry on the causal and hardcore appeal for Xbox here is the price.