Rogue Company Refunds Dr Disrespect Skin
It's okay if you forgot Rogue Company existed — the game hasn't had an update in over a year. Despite that, there's been major controversy after players who paid for a Dr Disrespect skin noticed that the cosmetic has been removed.
Once popular YouTuber Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm claimed to be mysteriously permabanned from Twitch four years ago but recently admitted to messaging a minor on the platform once the allegations surfaced. While some fans still believe that Dr Disrespect is innocent, popular games have started removing the admitted predator, including NBA 2K.
The latest game to remove content related to the Two-Time is Rogue Company, a third-person shooter from Hi-Rez Studios. Now, developers have responded to claims that they are ripping off customers who paid for the since-removed Dr Disrespect skin.
One gamer went viral for asking Rogue Company to refund him $40 after his Dr Disrespect skin was removed. He wrote on X: "No excuses or reasons to revoke access to something I paid for."
Some replied that Rogue Company was right to remove the skin but that didn't mean players who previously paid for it should lose out. As more players started to realize that booting up the game reverted Dallas to his original skin if you had Doc applied, Rogue Company started getting even more complaints.
Rogue Company Responds to Dr Disrespect Skin Backlash
After days of complaining, Rogue Company finally answered with a solution. On X, developers announced that the Dr Disrespect skin is disabled but anyone who previously purchased it would get a "full Rogue Buck refund" this week.
Gamers were not amused. Many quickly pointed out how Rogue Company was giving back Rogue Bucks instead of cash. This frustrated a lot of players who felt that the team was trying not to lose any money by not giving people their money back.
While a lot of people were joking on Rogue Company for this decision, some pointed out that despite being a "dead game," Rogue Company still felt the need to come back from the grave to remove Dr Disrespect.
Just shows how dedicated Rogue Company and other games are to disassociating with the Two-Time after his actions shocked the gaming world.