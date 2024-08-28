Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters YouTube Record
Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has now become a superstar in a brand new field — content creation. Ronaldo's new YouTube channel has reached 50 million subscribers in under a week, reportedly a record for the platform.
It took just 90 minutes for the Portuguese star's channel to break 1 million subscribers when the first video launched on August 21. In his YouTube debut, Ronaldo shares the experience of unveiling his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds museum two years ago. Two days later, the channel had eclipsed 30 million subs.
View counts on his videos, which range from showing off his golden play button to his kids to rating fits from throughout his career, rival numbers that some of the biggest creators on the platform like MrBeast and Mark Rober took years to produce.
Now the big question is how quickly Ronaldo can catch up to the true titans of the platform. MrBeast currently sits at 312 million subscribers with Rober at a much closer 56 million.
The success of his channel further highlights just how far Ronaldo stands above many of the biggest names in sports. Tom Brady launched his own YouTube channel two weeks ago, dropping a timely video of his trip to the Paris Olympics. That video sits at under 1 million views and the channel has just 73K subscribers.