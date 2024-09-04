Rosanna Pansino Tells NBC What Happened With MrBeast
YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has reached mainstream news for controversy surrounding his new TV show.
Fellow YouTuber and former contestant on one of MrBeast's allegedly "rigged" challenges, Rosanna Pansino, reached out to NBC News to share what she has learned about what's going on behind his new show. Beast Games is set to come out on Prime, boasting his largest group of contestants yet. But its production has been a nightmare, according to letters Pasino received months ago.
Earlier this year, Pansino shared messages she'd received from contestants who had participated in Beast Games. The accusations included not allowing contestants to use their medication, providing them with inadequate meals and sleeping arrangements, and making them take part in challenges that were not even playing fields for all contestants. This included a sports-inspired challenge that left young female contestants injured after being shoved around by stronger men.
At the time, Pansino was both praised and ridiculed for coming out with the information. Some felt she was salty over her video being rigged (she claimed on H3H3 Podcast to have won but MrBeast edited it to have her lose) but others were not surprised that MrBeast's show was troublesome after everything else that has come out about the YouTuber as of late.
Now, Pansino wants the world to know her findings.
MrBeast Blasted on Mainstream News Over Beast Games
Pansino is known for her cooking videos and has over 14M YouTube subscribers. She initially went into business with MrBeast, inspired by his philanthropy. But she says that she soon realized he is "not the same" as the persona he has curated for the world.
In the news story, Pansino repeated what she previously shared on her channel about the Beast Games. NBC News reported that Pansino and five other anonymous sources claimed that there were a lot of injuries on set, including participants getting trampled, some ending up in the hospital, and even some contestants passing out.
One former Beast Games participant said that there were numerous issues, but noted MrBeast was upset about people being hurt. He claimed that it seemed that the staff were not prepared for a contest with 1,000 participants instead of MrBeast being vindictive or mean.
"On any TV show, there's always risk," Pansino told reporters. "The difference here is an abuse of power. it's wrong to dangle this huge prize money, this $5 million carrot, and take advantage. It's not okay to actually shoot shows that are like the Hunger Games."
NBC News reached out to MrBeast and his spokesperson said that Donaldson has been philanthropic throughout his career and has reached out to almost all of the contestants since the shoot about the reported issues. The team has denied the allegations.