Rumble CEO Denies Reports They Wouldn't Take Dr Disrespect
While he has returned to full time streaming, the future is still very much uncertain for Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm. The Two Time is currently waiting to hear whether or not monetization will return to his YouTube channel and he remains permanently banned on Twitch. Additionally, Kick co-founder Eddie Kraven recently stated in an interview with esports reporter Rod "Slasher" Breslau that signing a deal with Dr Disrespect would make "zero sense."
Following that interview, Slasher tweeted that Rumble was apparently also off the table for the Doc, at least as far as lucrative deals go.
On October 18, Dr Disrespect put out a public call to the CEO of Rumble, Chris Pavlovski, to directly confirm or deny Slasher's report. Now, the executive has responded.
"We have never declined having Dr Disrespect on Rumble," Pavlovski wrote on X. While the statement does express the platform's willingness to host Doc's livestream, it does not directly refute the claim the Rumble will not offer him a "big contract" as the article Dr Disrespect was referencing read.
Related Article: Dr Disrespect Frustrated by Off The Grid's Positive Reception
Exclusive, large-money deals have become more of a rarity in the livestreaming space over the last year. Multiple streamers including Imane "Pokimane" Anys have begun to stream on more than one platform as their exclusive deals expire. YouTuber and streamer Ludwig Ahgren has been vocal on his own channel about the low probability of his own YouTube deal getting renewed.
According to Streams Charts, Rumble ranked fifth among small streamers (not Twitch or YouTube) in Q2 2024, though second through fourth place all primarily serve non-English-speaking audiences and, as such, would not be likely options for Dr Disrespect.