S&D Extraction Announced for Halo Infinite - Release Date, Ruleset, & Esports Impact
Halo continues to innovate on its formula in new and exciting ways. Though multiplayer has remained largely the same over the last twenty years, unique game modes offer a way for the developers to add exclusive features to each title.
Now, Seek and Deploy Extraction is rolling onto the intergalactic battlefield. With round-based gameplay and an economy system, Extraction may offer an experience similar to tactical shooters like Rainbow Six Siege.
Seek and Deploy Extraction Sneak Peek
The official X account for Halo Esports posted a sneak peek alongside the info drop for S&D Extraction. In the short clip, viewers are able to see Halo characters using unique gadgets and taking the fight to an opposing team.
The sneak peek provides a window into how Seek and Deploy Extraction will function, and it looks surprisingly similar to Fortnite's Ballistic game mode. If you're a fan of tactical FPS games with round-based gameplay, then Halo may finally be offering you an option.
When Does Seek and Deploy Extraction Release?
There's no word on the release date for Halo Infinite's new game mode, except that it's coming later this year. Since a release window hasn't been confirmed, it's likely that Seek and Deploy Extraction won't drop until the middle or end of 2025.
What is Seek and Deploy Extraction?
The newest game mode coming to Halo Infinite offers a single-life experience spread out over multiple rounds. We've compiled the key details you need to know in preparation for Extraction's official release.
Purchase Your Gear
One of the most interesting features in S&D Extraction is the ability to purchase gear mid-match. Before a new round begins, you can spend Credits on equipment like weapons and explosives, but your items don't carry over between rounds.
Players can earn Credits by defeating enemies and initiating extractions. Devices found throughout each map also grant a bundle of Credits if you can find them. Each competitor will have to work with what they have, offering a unique challenge for professional Halo players.
Round-Based Gameplay
Seek and Deploy Extraction is a round-based mode, so a team will have to win six out of eleven rounds to claim victory. Unlike other game modes, you only have one life. If you die during S&D Extraction, then you'll have to wait until the following round to respawn.
Though death is permanent in Extraction, you can spend Credits after death to buy a second chance at life. Unfortunately, all purchased equipment will be lost in death, but the buy-back mechanic still provides an opportunity to redeem your team.
Two Teams Compete
Offense and Defense are the two team types in S&D Extraction, and teams will alternate roles each round. It's likely that Halo Infinite's new way to play will offer a similar experience to Rainbow Six Siege, a tactical shooter where defenders use unique gadgets to defeat attacking players.
The Offense will choose from a variety of sites for extraction, then the Defense will swoop in to thwart their plans. Two extraction locations are available per map, so every match will be a different experience.
How Will Seek and Deploy Extraction Affect Halo Esports?
If S&D Extraction becomes a regular mode for official competitions, then pro players will have to adjust their play-styles dramatically. The most distinct feature in Halo's newest mode is its economy system, as competitors won't be able to rely on the same equipment every round.
Limited lives present a high-stakes battleground, so players will need to stay focused since one death can throw an entire team off balance. It's clear that competitive Halo players will need to rely heavily on team cooperation to be successful in S&D Extraction.
Power equipment, such as the Active Camo, will likely be necessary to secure a victory. The weapons available in Seek and Deploy Extraction will also have an impact on the competitive meta. Certain weapon types may be more available than others, causing an uneven battleground.
What Are Fans Saying About Seek and Deploy Extraction?
Halo fans have been posting on X to share their opinions about the newly announced game mode. Iamjealousyy shared that they're excited to use the power weapons available in Seek and Deploy Extraction, as the eleven-round gameplay loop offers plenty of time to explore various types of equipment.
Items available for purchase will change between rounds, with stronger equipment becoming available later in a match. Only time will tell how Seek and Deploy Extraction is implemented in Halo Infinite, but the round-based gameplay will surely offer a fresh take on the first-person shooter's formula.
How to Watch Halo Esports
Halo is an ever-evolving franchise, and although it typically sticks to its intergalactic roots, the competitive landscape shifts constantly. Make your way to the Halo Twitch channel to catch up on the latest in the world of Halo Esports.