Man Gets Tattoo of Sajam's Face and the FGC Does Not Approve
The fighting game community is shook thanks to a tattoo that has gamers debating consent. In other words, it's just another day in the FGC.
On June 19, a fighting game fan took to X to share a new tattoo he got. While his account is relatively small, the tweet went viral because the tattoo was clearly of iconic fighting game commentator Stephen "Sajam" Lyon.
In response to the tweet, Sajam replied: "This can't be real."
"100% real. You're on my body forever," was GigaMunch's answer.
The reaction to the exchange was largely amusement at first. Many started joking at how "normal" GigaMunch's behavior was while others wondered how he'd ever explain the tattoo to a partner down the line.
But as more and more people started laughing about the absurdity of the tattoo, the discourse started to change into something a bit more serious. One X user said that Sajam never consented to having his likeliness tattooed on someone and that it wasn't right to have the tattoo done "without his prior knowledge."
The tweet showed more reactions from Sajam, who said that he also found the tattoo to be an "odd thing to do, especially without asking." But Sajam added that it wasn't his body so he had no right to stop the man from getting his face tatted onto his arm. Still, he didn't approve of the behavior.
People get celebrities tattooed on them, whether they're famous musicians, models, or actors. A lot of people remember the man who got Miley Cyrus tattooed all over his body. The laws surrounding this phenomenon are not clear but in general, you do need to get the individual's permission before using their name or likeness for commercial purposes and you may even end up in legal trouble if you don't have their approval. Still, a tattoo isn't really for commercial purposes.
While it's not really certain if GigaMunch needed permission to get Sajam as a tattoo, the conclusion most in the FGC came to was that it's just a weird thing to do. So yeah, GigaMunch may be allowed to get a tattoo of the popular fighting game celebrity, but is it weird to do it? Yes. Very much.