Super Smash Bros. Creator Confirms He's Working on a New Game
In case you've missed it, Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has been a YouTube star over the last few years with his Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games series. Kicking off in August 2022, the legendary game director would cover a number of topics ranging from single game concepts to topics like work ethic, design specifics, and even an episode dedicated to his cat. It was announced that the final episode of this series would be airing today as a Youtube premiere.
The episode is based on the creation of the Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games YouTube channel in a manner similar to "his making of" episodes on specific games. Sakurai revealed that nearly all 260 episodes (barring this final one) of the show were recorded over two years ago while he had some time off between November 2021 and April 2022.
Sakurai revealed that after production on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final DLC wrapped up, he submitted a proposal for a brand new game that was approved. However — as expected since the video isn't an official Nintendo production — he was unable to reveal what this is. According to Sakurai, between November 2021 and April 2022, a development team had to be assembled, giving him some free time to work on the channel. This means his latest title has been in development since April 2022.
Is Sakurai making a new Super Smash Bros.?
Of course, when you hear Masahiro Sakurai is working on a new game, the obvious conclusion is that it's a new Super Smash Bros. After all, in the last 16 years, he has only worked on one game outside of Smash, that being Kid Icarus Uprising. Plus, given that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the best-selling fighting game of all time by a significant margin (with Smash for WII U and Brawl being the numbers three and five, respectively), Nintendo will undoubtedly want a new one for the Nintendo Switch 2.
While a new Super Smash Bros. game is seen as a likelihood by most gamers, there's always the chance that Sakurai will pass the baton to a new director for the next iteration and that he's working on something completely different. Regardless, he has said that we should find out what he's working on "sooner or later."