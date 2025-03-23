Is Scump Returning to the Call of Duty League? What We Know
- Will The King of Call of Duty make his return to the OpTic Texas Roster?
- Learn how this speculation started and how valid it truly is
Given the state of turmoil the OpTic Texas roster has been in this season, it is clear their roster changes are not yet complete. Having put out another disappointing performance in Major 2, the eyes of the Call of Duty League world will be on OpTic as they make roster decisions heading into the next qualifying stage.
Amidst the chaos, Scump has been a name floated out by the community as a potential addition to the team given the hints he has dropped in his watch parties. How valid is this speculation and what would The King's return mean for the Call of Duty League as a whole?
A Major Change Incoming
This rumor has really started picking up steam this week as OpTic dropped the two-time world champion Kenny. The entire season has been turmoil for OpTic. Pred unexpectedly left the team right as the season started, breaking up the defending world champions during Major 1. Since then, the team has been scrambling to put the pieces back together and field a team with some resemblance of what they had in the 2024 season.
With the chemistry clearly fractured within the team, many believe a two-person change is needed. Earlier this week on The Flank, Temp talked about the conversations he has had with Kenny and Dashy. He believes the team is chalked and that a major change is coming:
Speculation Starting
With members of the team saying a major change is needed, the only question now is who will be dropped and who will take their places? Right before the Major started, Scump was asked on his stream how close he was to coming back to the starting roster:
This is where the speculation truly started. By responding this way, Scump admitted the fact that he has at least entertained the idea of returning to the CDL. This move was further confirmed Friday when H3CZ said this on Scump's Watch Party:
Impact on the CDL
Scump returning to OpTic would have major impacts on North American esports as a whole. As one of the most popular esports figures of all time, Scump has carried COD viewership in the two years following his retirement during the MW2 season. His Watch Party consistently maintains better viewership than the official CDL broadcast due to his presence in the scene.
Match viewership would instantly see a huge spike. As the league has been searching for its next superstar, viewers haven't embraced the next face of the league. His return would bridge the gap and help solidify the future of COD esports.
Impact on OpTic Texas
Many have been wondering if Scump could jump right back into competition and compete at the highest level. As someone who streams Ranked Play daily and is constantly playing with the best players in the world, it would not take him long to get back to top form.
Not only would he be able to compete, but he would add a much needed spark to a roster that desperately needs it. Shotzzy, Dashy and Scump won a Major Tournament together in Vanguard and were one of the best teams in the league just a few years ago.
Only time will tell how valid this speculation is. As Major 2 concludes, OpTic Texas will be looking to field a competitive roster and will certainly explore all of their options.