Sentinels Pro Aramori Weighs In On Marvel Rivals Matchmaking Debate
While streaming on Twitch, Sentinels (SEN) player Aramori reacted to NetEase’s new video breaking down Marvel Rivals’ matchmaking system and built up allegations surrounding it. Throughout her watch, she frequently drew comparisons to Overwatch’s approach, breaking down the nuances and more complex details for viewers while highlighting where the two systems aligned or diverged.
Heading into the reveal, Aramori had already voiced confidence that Marvel Rivals was not using controversial practices such as EOMM (Engagement-Oriented Matchmaking). By the end, her opinion was further validated as the developers not only doubled down on dismissing those concerns but also provided a detailed explanation using figures and in-game logic.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Responds To "Gooner Game" Allegations
She emphasized that good players, specifically top-ranked individuals, rarely blamed Rivals’ matchmaking after those questionable teammate decisions, since they could “win games in those situations.” Aramori also dove slightly deeper into why suspicions of manipulation surfaced in the first place, blaming natural emotions like tilt and frustrations from prior matches.
Aramori's Stance on Matchmaking and Role Queue Remain Unchanged
The conclusions Aramori drew from the video were more or less the same as those shared when she appeared on the Group Up! Podcast episode, "The State of Marvel Rivals Debate". When it came to matchmaking and EOMM, she was more cautious in dismissing the allegations compared to fellow podcast guests Bogur and Flats.
Instead, she argued that the community was quick to latch onto the EOMM conspiracy as a way to divert the blame for their own losses. Much like her comments on stream, the pro player said Marvel Rivals’ matchmaking felt incredibly similar to that of Overwatch, brushing off the uncommon balancing irregularities as cases where things simply "just happen."
Aramori also seemed rather pleased that Marvel Rivals was avoiding Overwatch's infamous role-queuing. She explained that Blizzard's hero shooter format had a massive skill difference between roles due to popularity, causing tanks, for instance, to perform significantly worse than DPS on average in the same rank.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Esports Is Starting To Become Boring: A Post-IGNITE Analysis
With NetEase clarifying why it doesn't intend to implement role-queue in Rivals, the doubters of that practice can put their fears to bed.
A Representative Of The Esports Community Has Spoken
As highlighted previously, the overall matchmaking controversy wasn't necessarily felt by esports players. Aramori, who had an incredible performance at the Season 1 Marvel Rivals Championship, claims that the pro scene shares much of her sentiment, blaming their individual performance for a loss rather than a manipulative system working in the background.
At the top level, you only play against a small subset of highly-skilled individuals, making it extremely rare to come across outliers.
The lack of importance and effect was the primary reason why most pro players didn't engage in the conversation to begin with. Once the recent Marvel Rivals IGNITE tournament concluded, discussions mainly hovered around balancing, specifically with heroes like Human Torch and Luna Snow dominating the meta across all ranks.