Sentinels Dominate Marvel Rivals Tounament, Spice Up 100 Thieves Esports Rivalry
- Sentinels is back on top in NA.
- aramori fires back against detractors.
- What is next for Marvel Rivals esports?
Marvel Rivals esports is slowly starting to build momentum, and the North American scene is running with it as early rivalries begin to flourish—with Sentinels and 100 Thieves at the center of it all.
With Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1, all major regions had a chance to show off their top talent in a set of officially sponsored events. In North America, this resulted in a new chapter of the growing Sentinels vs 100 Thieves rivalry being written, as both teams tried to claim yet another title in the early stages of the scene.
The First Great Marvel Rivals Rivalry?
Since signing with professional teams, Sentinels and 100 Thieves have clashed a handful of times, with 100T previously holding the series record. However, SEN looked utterly unstoppable during the Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 - NA event, leading to two sweeps over their biggest regional rival en route to winning it all.
All of the usual suspects were present for the Marvel Rivals Championship, though four teams really stood out from the pack this time around—Magnets, 100 Thieves, Sentinels, and SHROUD-X. After a quartet of 3-0 wins for these teams, the real competition began.
Magnets is a rising team that showed just how strong they can be in the current meta, giving 100T a run for their money in the upper bracket semi-finals. On the back of great performances from Smash and Cybur, they managed to take two games off of one of the region’s top teams before falling while SHROUD-X fell to SEN 1-3 in the same round.
From there, it was the now classic showdown between SEN and 100T that Marvel Rivals fans have come to expect. But this time, things weren’t as competitive as they usually are—at least in the grand finals.
During the upper bracket finals, SEN managed a 3-0 victory over 100T, snapping their previous three series loss streak against them. Thus, firing back at 100T’s SJP and Vinnie, who previously commented that there wasn’t a rivalry and that the SEN was “a lost cause.”
It was a close affair, with the last two maps on Midtown and Hall of Djalia coming down to the final round. And, after that loss, 100T bounced back with a 4-1 win over SHROUD-X, a team that continues to improve in each event they compete in, and readied themselves for a rematch that… ended with a worse result.
In the finals, SEN completely overwhelmed 100T in the first three rounds, taking Hall of Djalia 3-0, Royal Palace 2-0, and Hell’s Heaven 2-0. The final round on Spider-Ialands was extremely close, but SEN still closed it out with a 4-3 win on the back of a triple support comp where aramori rotated heroes to fit needs between Rymazing, Karova, and SuperGomez facilitated the Mantis, Adam Warlock, Star-Lord triple res Team-Up behind Coluge and Crimzo’s tanking.
Along with winning the event, Sentinels made a bit of history as the team’s coach William "Crimzo" Hernandez stood in for Zairek "Hogz" Poll and helped the team beat SHROUD-X 3-1. Because Crimzo is engaged to SEN Strategist Chassidy "aramori" Kaye, this is widely viewed as the first time an esports couple has participated and won together in an event like this.
Comments about aramori being picked up because of Crimzo’s position on the team, even though he was brought on after her signing, popped up after this win to disparage the team and women in esports overall. To which aramori simply responded “can we be fucking real” while noting she was the one who suggested that the team sign him and convinced Crimzo to leave Overwatch behind.
“My team was actually against picking up Crimzo for explicitly that reason- fear of bias and any weirdness that it brings,” aramori said. “There's no bias. if anything it's the opposite- he's more harsh and critical of me, and has NO issue calling me dumb if I make a stupid play. Anything less than that would be making me a worse player, and we both aren't about that life. We both want to be the best in the world, it also just so happens we are engaged.”
100T founder and Call of Duty legend Nadeshot also shot back at these claims, congratulating the team and aramori on the win and calling it "one of the most biggest wins I can think of for women as a whole in Esport."
With this win, most of the Sentinels team now have seven different Marvel Rivals titles under their belts and the rivalry with 100T is in full swing, with their current official record set at 2-3 in favor of 100T.
What is Next for Marvel Rivals Esports?
While Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 meta isn’t solved, there is a definitive pattern appearing in high-level matches centered around specific Team-Ups and individually powerful heroes. The overall health of the game remains good while the hero picks are varied, and Season 2 is going to ensure that continues.
With the Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 in the books, all eyes turn to Season 2’s launch on April 11. This will introduce a new balance patch, massive changes to the Team-Ups available across the roster, and Emma Frost as a playable Vanguard.
As triple Vanguard comps slowly picked up steam toward the end of Season 1.5, Emma should facilitate more advancement for that strategy as players learn the best ways to play around the newly buffed, nerfed, or altered roster.
The esports scene should also continue to grow, as more strong teams continue to pop up, such as Magnets in North America or Gen.G Academy in Asia. We are likely to see some international competitions crop up relatively soon as well, which could pit top rosters like Virtus.pro, Sentinels, and more against each other more frequently.
Full Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 Results - All Regions
This is a full list of the top four teams for each regional Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 tournament, excluding console placements.
Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 - North America Standings
Placement
Team
First
Sentinels
Second
100 Thieves
Third
SHROUD-X
Fourth
Magnets
Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 - Europe Standings
Placement
Team
First
Virtus.pro
Second
Luminosity Gaming EU
Third
All business
Fourth
OG
Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 - Asia Standings
Placement
Team
First
Uprise
Second
Gen.G Academy
Third
XOXO01
Fourth
Legit_L
Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 - China Standings
Placement
Team
First
OUG
Second
Tayun Gaming
Third
Nova Esports
Fourth
UwUfps