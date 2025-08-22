Sentinels x Haikyu? Esports and Volleyball Unite in New Collab
NA org Sentinels is known for dunking on the competition in competitive games. Now, the team is partnering up with the hit volleyball anime Haikyu!! to drop a collaboration, linking its esports heritage with one of the most well-known fictional sports series. Let's explore everything we know about the drop, when it releases and what it means in the context of esports' growing acceptance among traditional sports.
Sentinels x Haikyu!! Merch Collab is Coming
Plenty of anime are released each season, but few reach international acclaim and repute. Haikyu!! is one of those successful titles, drawing a massive fandom spanning far beyond its country of origin. The series, released in 2014, boasts an 8.43 MyAnimeList user rating and follows high-schooler Shouyo Hinata as he joins a failing volleyball team, restores his school's glory and bonds with his teammates. Watchers note that they enjoy the series' humor, in-depth storylines and fluid animation.
Meanwhile, the LA-based org Sentinels has a variety of active rosters. The team notably competes in Marvel Rivals and League of Legends. It is perhaps most famous for its VALORANT performance as the first-ever VCT Masters winner. SEN later emerged victorious from Masters Madrid 2024, and also fields a VALORANT Challengers Academy team.
On August 22 2025, the organization dropped a trailer for the new collab. The video shows multiple Sentinels players and influencers in Haikyuu-themed jerseys playing around on a volleyball court. In a release, Rob Moore, SEN's CEO, stated:
"“This partnership with Haikyu!! and Crunchyroll is a celebration of two communities built on passion, teamwork, and competition [...] Anime and esports share the same cultural energy, and we’re excited to give our fans a collection that unites those worlds in an authentic and meaningful way.”
Esports Impact
Sentinels is famed for its merch marketing and collaborations. VALORANT player Zellsis has become a meme for his "BUY THE SEN BUNDLE" ads, creatively weaving the topic into almost any conversation. The team also partners with energy drink company Red Bull and several tech-focused corporations: Razer, Zowie and Starforge Systems.
Sentinels has already qualified for VALORANT Champions Paris 2025, making them one of the key teams in the title's largest annual event. The Haikyu!! reveal also occurs during VCT Americas Stage 2's closing phase, which draws high engagement from NA fans.
This upcoming collab also represents a growing shift in public esports perception. Mainstream culture is increasingly accepting the format as legitimate alongside traditional sports, sparking discourse between athletes and fans from both camps. Many existing sports teams, like the Wolverhampton Wanderers, are investing in esports divisions. SEN's decision to partner with Haikyu!! shows a distinct overlap between volleyball fans, anime watchers and the esports community.