The September Video Game Release Calendar is STACKED: Silksong, Borderlands, EA FC 26 and more
September 2025 is here, and it will be huge for gaming. After causing six years of absolute chaos on the internet, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally releasing this month alongside some heavy hitters like Borderlands 4, EA Sports FC, and more. While these massive titles will hog most of the spotlight, there are some great titles this month that also deserve your attention.
September 2
- Metal Eden (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Metal Eden kicks off September with a futuristic action-adventure world. It features Cyberpunk aesthetics, fast combat, and a narrative-driven campaign set in a dystopian world.
September 3
- Hirogami (PS5, PC)
- Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hell (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) (full release)
Hirogami is one of the most unique platformer games I have ever seen. It features a Japanese origami-inspired art style and gameplay where you can fold your character into many shapes and creatures to overcome obstacles. Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hell is a rogue-like shooter where you can fight and kill monsters from Norse mythology. On September 3, the title will finally get its full release on consoles and PC.
September 4
- Hell Is Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (PS5, PS4, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants (DLC) (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Jetrunner (PC)
- Kejora (PC)
- Moros Protocol (PC)
- Slap Fighter (Meta Quest)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Switch 2)
- Void Crew (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
September 4 is unbelievable. While most obviously, the majority of traffic will head towards Hollow Knight: Silksong, the other titles that will release on this day also deserve some love. Personally, I would suggest giving Hell Is Us a shot. It is a semi-open-world action-adventure featuring a dark story and atmosphere with Lovecraftian monsters mixed with a dystopian setting.
September 5
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Beta
- Cronos: The New Dawn (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC)
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC)
- Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots (PS5, Switch, PC)
- NBA 2K26 (PS5, PS4, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Operation Octo (PC)
- Shuten Order (Switch, PC)
One of the biggest attractions of this day is the release of the Marvel Tokon’s beta. Tokon is a new fighting game featuring Marvel characters. It features an art style similar to Marvel Rivals and has garnered a lot of hype so far. Another heavyweight releasing this day is NBA 2K26, which really doesn’t need any introductions. Lastly, I would like to give Cronos: The New Dawn some attention. It’s a really hard game to explain, so I highly recommend watching its trailer once.
September 9
- 2XKO Closed Beta
- Call of the Sea (Switch)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge (DLC) (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
September is the month that keeps on giving. Alongside Tokon, 2XKO will be releasing their beta this month on September 9. 2XKO is Riot’s attempt at the fighting games genre with League of Legends characters. These two betas are the first huge step towards a 2026 that looks to be revolutionizing fighting game esports.
Another big release of the day will be the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC, and if you are a fan of Lovecraftian mystery horror, do give Call of the Sea a shot on Switch; it is also available on PC.
September 10
- Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift delivers family-friendly racing featuring the lasagna-loving cat and friends.
September 11
- Dead Reset (PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Dead Reset is another horror title releasing this year. In this game, you play as a character stuck in their own death loop, struggling to get out while fighting all kinds of nightmares.
September 12
- Borderlands 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC)
- NHL 26 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Roman Sands Re: Build (Switch, PC)
Another juggernaut of September 2025, Borderlands 4, storms in with its signature looter-shooter chaos, new characters, and a fresh world. The latest entry in the EA NHL franchise, NHL 26, releases. If you are looking for a surreal mystery adventure, you can give Roman Sands Re: Build a chance.
September 15
- Arena Breakout: Infinite (PC)
- LEGO Voyagers (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Little Witch in the Woods (PC)
- Voyagers of Nera (PC)
LEGO Voyagers is a game that has a lot of promise. Not only does it feature one of the biggest toy brands’ IPs in the world, but it is also being published by one of the most critically acclaimed and beloved indie studios of all, Annapurna Entertainment. It is a co-op adventure that you can play with friends and family. Other indie titles releasing this day, Arena Breakout: Infinite, Little Witch in the Woods, and Voyagers of Nera are also promising titles.
September 16
- Skate (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
Skate returns with open-world skateboarding, tricks, and one of the most immersive skateboarding sims in the market.
September 18
- Class of Heroes 3: Remastered (PS5, Switch, PC)
- Emotionless: The Last Ticket (PC)
- Frostpunk 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Labyrinthine: Console Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Mai: Child of Ages (PC)
Frostpunk 2 releases for the consoles. Class of Heroes 3: Remastered revives the dungeon-crawling RPG classic. Labyrinthine gets its console release with Labyrinthine: Console Edition, while two promising narrative-driven games, Emotionless: The Last Ticket and Mai: Child of Ages, make their global release.
September 19
- Dying Light: The Beast (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, PC)
Dying Light: The Beast is the latest entry in the popular horror franchise. It features all the survival horror goodness that the franchise is known for. Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree is an anime-style roguelike action, while Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter remasters the RPG for a new generation.
September 23
- Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile (PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- House of Tesla (PC)
- Slime Rancher 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile brings the adventures of the iconic Hercule Poirot into a more interactive format. Slime Rancher 2, the anticipated sequel to the original, gets its full release alongside a visually delightful puzzle game, House of Tesla.
September 25
- Consume Me (PC)
- Silent Hill f (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Silent Hill f is one of the most interesting titles releasing this month. It is indeed a new entry in the beloved horror franchise, but it features a lot of new artistic choices and directions for the series; however, whether it can actually capture the charm of the franchise is to be seen. Another juggernaut release for the month is Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, a kart racer featuring the extended cast of the Sonic universe alongside some major pop culture and gaming characters. Consume Me offers a niche PC horror experience.
September 26
- Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- EA Sports FC 26 (PS5, PS4, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Hotel Barcelona (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- PAC-MAN World 2 Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Switch 2, PC)
EA Sports FC 26 is another major sports title releasing this month that has a lot of expectations behind it. Atelier Resleriana is a JRPG with dual protagonists and a narrative-based adventure. PAC-MAN World 2 Re-PAC remasters the classic platformer, and Hotel Barcelona is a quirky hack-and-slash rogue-like.
September 30
- Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition (PS5, PC)
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (PS5, PS4, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- LEGO Party (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
The last day of September closes the month with a bang, with massive releases like Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles remasters, Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition, and Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection. LEGO Party and Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny are also very promising family-friendly cooperative titles releasing this month.