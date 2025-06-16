Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond: New TCG Esport Release Date, Launch Prize Pool
Back in 2016, a popular Japanese game company, Cygames, decided to throw its hat into the digital card game space when it released Shadowverse. Over the past nine years, Cygames has grown the game to include a robust esports scene and even a paper version of their digital game (yes, not the other way around).
But after several hiccups, Cygames is finally releasing the highly anticipated sequel, Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond. With a ton of big plans in store, including a robust esports system featuring a grand prize of 100 million yen to the winner of the upcoming World Championship. Here is a look at what players need to know about Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond, which is set to launch exactly nine years to the day of their first game on June 17th.
What is Shadowverse?
Shadowverse originally launched on mobile and Steam back in 2016 globally, with language options for overseas players. The game is anime-inspired and is based on Cygame's intellectual properties, which at the time included Granblue Fantasy and Rage of Bahamut.
Gameplay consisted of picking one of nine different classes to build a deck around. Each class had unique mechanics built into their card pool. For example, Bloodcraft consisted of cards that got bonus effects by damaging yourself, and if you got to a low enough health total, the cards would become even stronger.
Decks consisted of 40 cards in which players can put up to three copies of any given card into their decks. Players started at 20 health and would play cards from their hand by using “Play Points” or PP for short. Players got one PP each turn until they reached a maximum of 10. This is practically identical to the mana crystal system in Hearthstone.
But what separates Shadowverse from other digital card games is the Evolution mechanic. Every single “follower” card in Shadowverse can be evolved using evolution points (players going first got two per game, players going second got three as a form of comeback mechanic for having to go second). Evolving followers made them stronger, let them attack followers on the turn they are played, and in many cases, gave them special effects.
The game over the years has been a massive hit with 10’s of millions of downloads, two anime series, a Nintendo Switch game, and a very popular paper Trading Card Game, Shadowverse: Evolve, which constantly places into the top 10 best-selling card games in Japan.
What is the difference between Shadowverse and Worlds Beyond
The sequel for Shadowverse was announced back on December 10, 2023, with a release date of Summer 2024. The game was advertised as a complete reboot featuring brand-new characters, story and gameplay. However, as Summer 2024 approached without much news, Cygames made the disappointing announcement that the game would be delayed until Spring 2025.
At the turn of the new year, with the player base still in the dark, Cyagmes announced a stream in March 2025, which revealed one final delay until Summer 2025. This time, however, with a concrete release date and a ton of news regarding how the game will work.
Outside of being a complete reboot with brand-new cards and starting from scratch, the gameplay will remain the same, and the classes will remain the same, except for Blood and Shadowcraft combining into one class, Abysscraft. Decks will still consist of 40 cards, and players will still start with 20 health. However, the significant difference this time around is the introduction of “Super-Evolution”.
Regular evolution is still in the game, but on top of that, players will also receive two “super evolution” points, which they can use starting on turn six or later. Super Evolution is pretty much what you think it is: a better evolution. Here is a breakdown of what a follower gets when they super evolve.
- +3/+3 to their stats
- Able to attack enemy followers the turn its played
- Takes no damage until the end of the turn
- If they kill an enemy follower, the enemy Leader takes one point of damage
- Activate both their evolve abilities and super-evolve abilities (if compatible)
This creates an interesting twist into the game giving players more powerful plays in the mid game while also giving players access to powerful win conditions or comeback plays.
There will also be a lobby system like some of the modern fighting games like Street Fighter 6 in which players can roam around, play mini games and of course, fight opponents.
Inaugural Shadowverse World Grand Prix - Huge Esports Prize Pool
The original Shadowverse had a very robust esports ecosystem including multiple pro leagues in Japan with sponsored teams. The world championship prize pools in years past have been incredible, even outpacing some of the world's most well-known esports. For example, the 2021 Shadowverse World Grand Prix had a total prize pool north of 2.25 million USD with 1.25 million USD going to the champion, “Kakip”.
Because of these prize pools, some of the most well-known esports organizations used to field players in Shadowevrse, including Tempo Storm and Echo Fox and SpaceStation Gaming. With the first Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond world championship promising even higher prize pools than ever before, the esports scene is set up for success once more. The only question is if the game this time takes off better in the west or will it be dominated once again by the East.