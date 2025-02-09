Shroud Doubles Down on Million Dollar Esports Charity Goal
Shroud is doubling down on his plans to launch an esports organization after hitting a massive milestone during his charity streamathon.
For the last month, Shroud has been live daily for his Fragathon charity stream, raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of his father, who passed away from lung cancer in 2023. And on the final day, he surpassed $1 million raised through a final charity auction—with one big goal at the end of the road for his viewers.
Is Shroud Launching an Esports Team?
Throughout the Fragathon, Shroud mentioned his interest in starting an esports organization or partnering with existing teams in the future. This includes potentially doing something with Sentinels to launch a Marvel Rivals division.
Ahead of the final day of his charity marathon he officially committed to launching his own esports org if the total amount for St. Jude Children’s Hospital surpassed $1 million.
Through signed jerseys, various partnerships with Logitech and the collectible company BOXED, and items from other streamers like Fuslie and TenZ, the charity auction pushed the Fragathon to its final goal. With one last push from selling the auction gavel itself, Shroud raised a final, on-stream total of just over $1,055,000.
With his goal achieved, Shroud plans to follow through on his promise of doing something involving an esports organization, though he did not share any specifics.
“I’ll see you guys in a couple days, honestly, I gotta get to making some phone calls for this org,” Shroud said. “I gotta start ringing people up. We gotta make this org happen, you know what I’m saying we hit a million. We crossed that line.”
Based on comments he peppered throughout the 30-day event, Shroud could simply partner with an existing org and launch his own branded teams in collaboration with them, though he also mentioned potentially doing something entirely fresh with tarik or TenZ.