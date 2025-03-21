Did Shroud Sign the Best Marvel Rivals Team? Marvel Rivals NA Invitational Standings
The best early Marvel Rival teams in North America are still battling it out for $100,000, and now it looks like the top dogs are separating themselves from tha pack.
During the Marvel Rivals Invitational: North America, one team currently stands above the rest heading into the playoffs. And, unfortunately for shroud, his recently signed squad is the biggest name to end up in the bottom half of the standings thus far. It is still anyone’s game, however, as the playoffs begin on March 21.
Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 NA - Playoff Preview
Through the Swiss Stage of competition, only one team is still “undefeated” after three rounds, that being 100 Thieves.
That may have been a bit shocking to anyone not keeping up with the last two weeks of competitive Marvel Rivals, but 100T is currently the top team in the region despite being one of the last major signings heading into the Marvel Rivals Invitational for North America.
Right after signing with 100T, the former Mutants roster bested both Sentinels and FlyQuest in Rivals Fight Night 2.
That momentum carried over into the NA Invitational, where Terra and crew took care of business all three days in the Swiss Round, starting with back-to-back sweeps of Rad Esports and FlyQuest. Their only loss came on day three against Sentinels, where they dropped a round on Midtown, butcleared with a 2-1 win to claim the top seed.
Now, heading into the playoffs, 100T not only comes in as the top seed, they also won Rivals Fight Night 3 on March 20, sweepiong ENVY in the finals to win their second event title. Based on this track record, 100T is the favorite to win the Invitational.
Despite that top spot being locked up, FlyQuest and Sentinels are hot on 100T’s trail, both sitting at 2-1 overall and looking to bounce back.
For FlyQuest, their only overall loss was to 100T, though it was 0-2, after sweeping Shikigami and SHROUD-X. Meanwhile, Sentinels went 1-2 against 100T, swept NTMR, and dropped a single round to shroud’s team.
SHROUD-X actually had the strongest opening day, getting a 2-0 win over ENVY. Unfortunately, the streamer’s squad proceeded to drop both series against SEN and FlyQuest, leading to a dip into the lower bracket to start the playoffs after ENVY cleaned up NTMR and Rad to leapfrog them.
That leaves Shikigami as the bottom seed at 0-3, with Rad and NTMR just above them.
Overall, this shows that there are three teams that currently stand above the rest in NA—100 Thieves, FlyQuest, and Sentinels. That order can change, but currently 100T and Sentinels appear to be the strongest overall rosters, with 100T showing the most consistency over three small tournament sample sizes.
ENVY and SHROUD-X both pose problems to those top teams, but have yet to show the prowess in the Invitational to take them down outright. But that is just in the Swiss round, and the playoffs format could change everything.
Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 NA - Playoff Schedule
The Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 NA playoffs will run from March 21 to 23, with the winner taking home $40,000. In total, there are seven different rounds in the Invitational playoffs.
- Lower Bracket Round 1: SHROUD-X vs Shikigami - March 21 @ 5pm ET
- Lower Bracket Round 1: Rad Esports vs NTMR - March 21 @ 6:45pm ET
- Upper Bracket Semis: 100 Thieves vs ENVY - March 21 @ 8:30pm ET
- Upper Bracket Semis: FlyQuest vs Sentinels - March 21 @ 10:15pm ET
- Lower Bracket Round Quarters: March 22 @ 5pm ET
- Lower Bracket Round Quarters: March 22 @ 6:45pm ET
- Lower Bracket Semis: March 22 @ 10:15pm ET
- Upper Bracket Final: March 22 @ 8:30pm ET
- Lower Bracket Final: March 23 @ 7pm ET
- Grand Finals: March 23 @ 9:30pm ET
Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 NA - Early Meta Impact
Outside of a few surprising hero selections, the Marvel Rivals meta has held strong during the North American Invitational.
Magneto, Doctor Strange, and The Thing dominate the Vanguard pick rates as Groot continues to see the most bans among the role, while the trio of Invisible Woman, Luna Snow, and Loki are in rotation the most often for Strategists.
Things get a bit more open once you start talking about Duelists, though Namor rarely makes it through a full round of bans with these top players in control. Instead, you see a mix of Hela or Wolverine depending on who gets banned, followed by picks on Winter Soldier or Star-Lord coming in to fill where needed.
Maybe a team will pull out some wild picks or bans in the playoffs now that they have a feel for some of their opponents, though it is more likely that they will all ride slight variations of the Season 1.5 meta that has settled over the last few weeks. It might come down to which team is the most flexible using their hero pools within that meta, something a team like FlyQuest is known to do with their ability to swap around based on matchup.