Is Shroud Building a Marvel Rivals Team With Sentinels? What We Know
Shroud has been all-in on Marvel Rivals since it launched in December, and now it sounds like his plan to launch a professional team of some kind could happen in a partnership with Sentinels.
Over the last several weeks, Shroud has openly talked about his interest in launching a competitive Marvel Rivals team, whether that be through signing players himself or potentially launching an organization. Multiple different streamers and orgs have shown similar interest in potentially partnering with Shroud, but Sentinels might be the team to actually get something locked down first.
Will Shroud Launch a Marvel Rivals Esports Team?
On Jan. 30, Shroud “leaked” that he might have already had a meeting with Sentinels while doing an IRL stream with tarik. Now, Sentinels CEO Rob Moore seemingly confirmed that a conversation did happen and something might be in the works.
Currently it sounds like Moore and others at Sentinels are still trying to figure out how something like this could work, but the org is open to having a Marvel Rivals team run by Shroud in some form, whether he is playing or not.
Shroud has remained extremely high on Marvel Rivals, both as a creator and when talking about the game’s potential longevity as a competitive title.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Wants Esports to "Coexist" With Casual Play
Is Marvel Rivals Shroud's Main Game Now?
“This game might just be it. I might have to set a donation goal, for this number to hit something, and I will make an org for Marvel Rivals only,” Shroud said on Jan. 20. “I might be playing this game for the rest of my life. I genuinely might be playing this game for the rest of my life.”
Since the game’s launch on Dec. 6, he has streamed just under 300 hours of the game, recording more than 4.3 million hours watched, according to Streams Charts.
He is still going strong Marvel Rivals during his month-long Fragathon charity stream too, where he has already raised over $700,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of his father, who passed away from lung cancer in 2023.