Why Are Esports Veterans and Streamers so Obsessed With This New Game?
With so many games released every week, it is easy for titles to be lost in the shuffle. But one seemingly easy to overlook, single-player experience has instead been taking the streaming world by storm, as Megabonk continues to see massive success.
Released to the masses on Steam, Megabonk has become a streaming sensation, overtaking many of of the most popular games in the world, such as Fortnite and Minecraft, to crack Twitch’s top 10. This is just the latest indie success that has turned its layered approach to riffing on other games into something that players are eating up, to the point where it has already sold one million copies.
What is Megabonk? Everything You Need to Know About The 3D Rougelike Hit
In its simplest form, Megabonk is a rougelike experience designed from the molds of games like Vampire Survivors and Risk of Rain 2, thrusting players into randomly generated maps where they must defeat enemies to upgrade their character of choice.
On the Steam page, the game lists 240 in-game quests, 20 characters with unique abilities and over 70 items with “different synergies” available as of Megabonk’s launch.
You can see the direct inspiration from the two games listed by developer Vedinad right away in Megabonk’s trailer, showing off a very Vampire Survivors style loot and upgrade system combined with Risk of Rain’s 3D environments and movements. Pair that with a hype soundtrack and some boss fights, and a price tag of just $9.99, and it isn’t hard to see why Megabonk appeals to so many players.
Megabonk also has an inherent competitive element, with leaderboards and other speedrunning content pitting players against each other to try and survive the longest, invent new builds and break the game.
The game released on Sept. 18 and saw an immediate spike in interest, averaging around 5,000 players for its first few days on Steam. It cracked 10,000 players for the first time on Sept. 20 and has seen new peak numbers nearly every day since then, most recently setting a new all-time high of 88,342 players on Oct. 2.
In just over two weeks, the game has sold one million units and become a huge success in the content creations space, rising to a top 10 spot on Twitch and racking up millions of views every day on YouTube from big creators like shroud and MoistCr1TiKaL.
Why Are Streamers Loving Megabonk?
As described by Brooke “Dodger” Lawson on The Geekenders podcast, Megabonk is like a lovechild that marries some of the most unique and appealing elements of Vampire Survivors and Risk of Rain, while bringing its own style to the genre in a very “memey” way. For example, one of the 20 characters available to unlock at launch is a skeleton on a skateboard wearing sunglasses, which kind of sets the tone for everything the game is about from a vibes perspective.
The randomly generated element of each run and those vibes are a big reason why Megabonk is doing so well for streamers as a whole.
Streamers with a competitive side like shroud or xQc get to challenge themselves with different runs that will continuously get harder over time and never quite play the same. That inherently provides a great experience to the viewers, because they won’t have to sit through the same content and the streamer will either succeed or crash out depending on how the each run goes.
“All I see is bonk. All I hear is bonk,” shroud said on stream. “When I was trying to sleep yesterday, because I played for I played for 12 and a half hours, all I heard was the ding noise when you get gold.”
But those elements and the leaderboards also don’t stop more casual players from jumping in and trying out a few runs. The game is built to provide as much depth to its gameplay as the player wants to dig into, without overcomplicating things.
Users on Reddit and Steam put it best, noting that the game’s success likely came from a number of different factors, including that it has a funny name, humor that hits and a simplicity to the graphics and gameplay that make it instantly appealing to a wide audience.
“This particular game looks like it had the right level of polish and humor (emphasis on humor) to hit with the audience. Trending games are often more based on vibe than particulars, it's just about how the game feels,” Reddit user MeaningfulChoices said. “That's why the number one lesson you should take away from anything like this isn't about trends, it's about constantly playtesting and making something that makes your players happy. Do that and lots of things become possible, fail to have a game that people want to play and the rest doesn't matter.”
It also helps that the developer, Vedinad, actively promoted the game through his own YouTube shorts and word of mouth via a demo that helped churn up initial interest.
How Does Megabonk Affect The Future of Esports and Streaming?
Megabonk is just the latest in a growing list of indie hits that blow up on Twitch and YouTube, leading to additional success for the game as more creators pick it up and share it with their audiences.
Two weeks after launch, Megabonk broke into the top 10 on Twitch, surpassing Fortnite, Minecraft and outperforming Silent Hill f in overall viewership. It has racked up over 7.2 million hours watched during that span, with a peak viewership of 128,802 viewers on Sept. 29, according to TwitchTracker.
Just to start October, we are already seeing Megabonk rise above other success stories like Hades 2, Baby Steps, Hollow Knight: Silksong and another big surprise in Panik Arcade’s CloverPit, which is climbing the charts too. Another recent success to note is Peak, which has sold over 10 million copies and dominated the summer in terms of viewership.
Seeing these smaller games continue to break out of a potential niche and rise to success, in part because of streamers and content creators, will continue to inspire more developers to create experiences that we might not see from larger teams. It can also incentivize streamers to play games from smaller teams and publishers, both single and multiplayer, because there is a track record of viewers showing interest in those titles if the streamer is entertaining enough or the game has enough sauce to keep people interested.
We have yet to see a real major success of this kind for esports or competitive space in the last few years, with most multiplayer hits being more along the lines of Among Us, Lethal Company or Content Warning. But, there have been examples of something like Chess exploding in popularity among streamers, leading to events like PogChamps or other competitions in the space.