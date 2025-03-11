Shroud Reveals Marvel Rivals Roster
After weeks of speculation following confirmation he would join the scene, shroud has finally signed his competitive Marvel Rivals roster.
Though part of the roster leaked early, the SHROUD-X Marvel Rivals lineup is mostly made up of the Intergalactic squad most recently featured in the first Rivals Fight Night. Only five of the players from that team made the jump, however, as shroud signed two additional players to bring the roster to seven.
Who is on Shroud's Marvel Rivals Team?
- Vanguard: Window
- Vanguard: dongmin
- Vanguard: Impuniti
- Duelist: Doomed
- Duelist: VisionGMG
- Strategist: Fidel
- Strategist: Nuk
Overall, this is a strong lineup that shroud says is “just vibes” that he is, likely jokingly, a part of as the eighth or ninth man if needed.
As Intergalactic, the majority of this team placed second behind the new Sentinels roster at Rivals Fight Night. Now they are the first roster signed under shroud’s new organization that he says is “very casual” and won’t have its own socials or dedicated pages.
Shroud has now kept his promise of launching an esports “org” after surpassing $1 million raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during his Fragathon charity stream in February. It appears that he and his team will use the SHROUD-X branding, and it is unclear if the team has other plans to sign players in additional games.
Even if shroud only sticks to Marvel Rivals, this does continue a trend of creator or former-player-owned teams popping up more frequently in esports. Whether that be individual operations like shroud’s or something like what Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL are doing with Shopify Rebellion. Caedrel's Los Ratones has also already made huge waves in League of Legends by qualifying for EMEA Masters
Initially, there was speculation that shroud would team up with Sentinels to run or even play for the organization’s Marvel Rivals team. Those hopes were dashed when Sentinels announced it had signed the former NTMR roster, which has now won yet another event after joining the org.
100 Thieves Roster Teased
100 Thieves also teased that “preperations are complete” for its own Marvel Rivals announcements, which is currently speculated to be at least part of the former Mutants lineup.