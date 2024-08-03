Shroud's Spectre Divide is Here But You Can't Play It
FPS star Michael "shroud" Grzesiek has showed off gameplay from his new game Spectre Divide.
shroud has been working on an FPS game with Mountaintop Studios that has remained in the dark since it was first announced. On August 1, shroud finally shared further details of the game with anxious fans.
The gameplay shroud shared with fans showed a very cartoony style reminiscent of FPS titles like VALORANT. In fact, the weapons and maps looked too similar to VALORANT for some fans. What sets Spectre Divide apart, however, is that it's 3v3 instead of 5v5 and you control two characters instead of one, switching between the bodies.
Known as Duality, this unique component has you placing one Duality on one site and then heading to another site so you can rotate fast between the two.
Spectre Divide Release Date
shroud did not share a release date for Spectre Divide but there is a playtest starting soon that fans are already begging to be a part of.
Spectre Divide Playtest
A playtest is scheduled to begin on August 3 (tomorrow). This test will be for eight hours, 12 PM to 8 PM PST.
To join:
- Add Spectre Divide to your Steam wishlist
- Click on Request Access on the game's Steam page
- See if you get an invite via email
- Download the game's playtest
Unfortunately, it seems this playtest has already reached its cap of 10,000 players. There will be a closed beta in the future, however, but no date has been revealed just yet. Spectre Divide and its playtest are only for PC players at the moment.