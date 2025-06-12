Silent Hill 1 Remake Is Officially In Development
Bloober Team, the developers behind the fan-favorite Silent Hill 2 Remake, recently announced that a Silent Hill Remake title is in the works on June 12, 2025. The team is collaborating on this project with Konami, which published the original title on PlayStation in 1999.
At the moment, there aren't any details like a release date, press kit, or even a showcase in the coming days or weeks.
As mentioned, Bloober was responsible for the Silent Hill 2 Remake, which was a massive success, selling over 2 million copies as of January 2025 and being nominated in five categories at last year's The Game Awards. The game was released in October 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PC — considering that trajectory, we may see the Silent Hill 1 Remake come out on the same platforms.
This was also a surprising reveal, especially since we recently saw the release date announcement of Silent Hill f dropping on September 25, 2025. Judging from the schedule, it may point to the Silent 1 Remake launching in either late 2026 or somewhere in 2027.
Esports Impact: Competitive Speedruns For Silent Hill Can See A Comeback
The original Silent Hill's speedrunning community was far more niche compared to its sequel, Silent Hill 2. Still, it was highly competitive among enthusiasts, and similar to how the Silent Hill 2 Remake popularized speedrunning in the community once again, we can expect the same encouragement from the upcoming Silent Hill 1 Remake.
You can see successful speedrun attempts on the remake dating as recent as a few weeks ago, meaning the scene is still active and thriving. Of course, if you're planning on getting into the action, you may want to familiarize yourself with the original Silent Hill, particularly its map design and known glitches/bugs.