Silent Hill f Launch Guide: Release Date, Special Editions, Gameplay Breakdown
The first time I saw Silent Hill f, it reminded me of the Fatal Frame series. While f has all the ingredients needed for cooking up a Silent Hill game: fog, eerie atmosphere, uncanny-valley enemies, and such, I would be lying if I said the protagonist didn’t look awfully similar to the main character of Fatal Frame 2.
However, what we have seen and known so far, the similarity between the Silent Hill f and The Fatal Frame is only aesthetic. There’s a lot to look forward to in this new installation in the iconic horror franchise. Below we have shared everything we know about Silent Hill f so far.
All We Know About Silent Hill f So Far
Silent Hill f is slated to launch on September 25, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Right now, the game is available for pre-purchase, with a standard edition priced at $59.99 and a deluxe edition at $79.99. If you buy the deluxe edition, you will get exclusive cosmetics and early access to a digital artbook.
With no confirmed DLCs so far, the reports claim the main story can be finished in around 10-12 hours. It’s a single-player experience, with no multiplayer modes announced, and it supports 4K visuals and 60 FPS on next-gen consoles.
What Is The Setting And Story Of Silent Hill f
Based on the information made available so far, the story of Silent Hill f seems to be set in the fictional town Ebisugaoka during Japan’s 1960s economic boom. The main theme of the story is the effects of rapid urbanization on an offbeat small town.
The main character of the story is Hinako, she is a teenage girl who flees her home after an argument with her abusive father. Her relationship with her father is soured by constant comparisons to her absent “perfect” older sister. The story seems to take some degree of inspiration from Japanese seinen horror mangas like Mieruko-chan.
As a mysterious fog engulfs Ebisugaoka, its residents vanish, leaving Hinako and her friends, Shu, Sakuko, and Rinko, to face grotesque creatures. The story also puts a lot of focus on the struggles of being a woman from a small town defying expectations, which are very thematically correct for the time period the story is set in.
The narrative flourishes itself throughout the game with layered character dynamics. Hinako’s strained relationship with her family and her bonds with Shu (childhood friend), Rinko (who feels trapped and betrayed), and Sakuko create the web of complex character motivations and backstories that the story develops on.
The demo players and reviewers have also shared that the game’s story also tries to shine light on the very real problem of the rapidly shrinking population in Japan, especially the rural parts of the nation. However, aside from the heavy-hitting storyline, Silent Hills f also features loads of jumpscares, eerie setpieces, and a gallery of horrifying monsters that will not stop hunting you.
What Does Gameplay Look Like in Silent Hill f?
Based on reports, Silent Hill f blends classic survival horror mechanics with a Souls-inspired melee combat system. Hinako can use improvised weapons like lead pipes, daggers, baseball bats, scythes, and a ceremonial Naginata, facing enemies like Kashimashi (rotten mannequins) and Ayakakashi (scarecrow-like children).
The title has more focus on combat compared to previous titles as there are many new mechanics introduced in the combat, requiring stamina management, perfectly timed dodges, and counters.
The new Focus mechanic, activated by holding a button, highlights enemy attack cues but consumes the Sanity meter, which is a finite resource similar to ammo in other games. Sanity can be restored at shrines or with rare items, doubling as save points where players offer items to generate Faith, a currency for upgrades.
Resource management is one of the main aspects of the gameplay, with weapons degrading over time unless repaired with toolkits. However, the combat is not the only focus in the game; staying true to the franchise’s identity, there will be some in-depth puzzles all over the game, which will be challenging but manageable.
Exploration is also a very important aspect of the game, with Hinako navigating Ebisugaoka’s foggy streets, rice paddies, and abandoned homes, alongside a haunting spiritual plane with red-lit gardens. According to the devs, the game gives a lot of breathing room to player, not relying too heavily on the horror mechanics.
How do Enemies and Bosses Work in Silent Hill f?
The enemies are a mix of the iconic Silent Hill-esque monsters and Japanese folklore. Kashimashi and Ayakakashi are some of the monsters Hinako will face at the start of the game; both of these monsters are inspired by Japanese horror stories.
While all the enemies are absolutely nightmare-inducing, they aren’t too hard to kill, at least not in the normal difficulties, say the reviewers. Each enemy has a specialization in specific attributes, like some hit hard while others are very agile and hard to catch up with.
Atmosphere of Silent Hill f
The graphics are extremely polished, standing up to the modern standards, meticulously creating the nuances of the 1960s aesthetics, and creating a world that faithfully recreates the feel of an older Japan.
The town is described as having a lived-in feel, despite its haunting emptiness. The fog-laden streets and rice fields are a great setting for creating a horrifying world, which is further enhanced by an eerie soundtrack that creates and amplifies dread.
Cutscenes use a detached camera with a fisheye effect, which creates unease while giving it a retro feel. The spiritual plane, bathed in dim red light, leans into folklore-inspired horror, delivering Silent Hill’s trademark psychological horror experience.
Potential Esports Impact
While the game has no multiplayer mode or mechanics, it has the elements needed to be a sweetheart for the speedrunning community. Almost all the games in the Silent Hill franchise had a presence in the speedrunning scene, with the original 1999 Silent Hill being one of the most popular speedrunning titles in the world.
JJFoxLegacy from England holds the No. 1 spot in the world for the Silent Hill 1999 with an impressive 29m 35s finish time, recorded on speedrun.com.