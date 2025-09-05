Hollow Knight Silksong Beats Battlefield 6 Beta: Launch Day By The Numbers
We all knew that Hollow Knight: Silksong was going to be popular. It has been one of the most anticipated indie games for the last five years running. That hype only built further when a release date was announced and we found out the delays were just due to the devs having a really good time making a fun game.
Then, that hype exploded even further when Team Cherry dropped the bombshell price for Silksong. Only 20 bucks for a potential Game of the Year contender? Oh people were going to be buying this thing.
With the first day of the After Silksong era now in the books, we can start to get a sense of just how well the biggest indie game launch of 2025 is going so far. Did it live up to they hype? How was the viewership on Twitch? Let's break it down.
Silksong Steam Charts Break 500K Concurrent Players on Launch Day
Team Cherry is not the most active dev team on social media, so we may never get a post thanking gamers for 1 million copies sold or anything of the like. However, we do have a sense of the game's success thanks to the publicly available player-count numbers for Steam.
According to SteamDB, Silksong reached a peak concurrent player count of 535K in the first 24 hours. That makes it the 18th highest peak on record, beating out the hugely successful Battlefield 6 Open Beta last month and ever Call of Duty game on the platform. While comparing an indie Metroidvania to console-first shooters may be a stretch, Silksong has also beaten out fellow indie darling Terraria, Helldivers 2, and Valheim.
Silksong launched concurrently across Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Each online store struggled to manage the server demand at the moment of launch. I cannot personally recall another time when all four major platforms were hit this hard at the same time by people trying to buy a single indie game made by a small dev team. The game was also available on the highest tier of Xbox Game Pass, so the actual total sales on day one could easily exceed one million.
Hollow Knight: Silksong currently sits at an Overwhelmingly Positive review level on Steam with over 17K english language reviews. According to Steam DB, the game hit a number of remarkable stats in Day 1:
- #5 in daily active users
- #1 in top sellers
- #1 in wishlist activity
- 448K followers
- 41K total reviews (and climbing)
Hollow Knight: Silksong Brings Gamers Together on Twitch
Form the moment Silksong launched, it had some of the biggest names on Twitch glued to their controllers for marathon sessions. Twitch statistics platform SullyGnome does not record single-day rankings for categories, but even with three days of metrics for all other games Silksong is the eigth-biggest category. The game generated nearly 3 million hours watched in its first day with a peak combined viewership of 362K.
Some of the biggest streamers jumped on the game day one including former League of Legends esports pro Caedrel and Dark Souls franchise speedrunning legend Distortion2. The full top 10 broke down as follows:
- alexelcapo
- Cellbit
- mistermv
- elxokas
- Distortion2
- alanzoka
- Caedrel
- knekro
- BaityBait
- Atrioc
It should be noted that SullyGnome can only track a livestream once it has concluded, so any gamers doing 24-hour+ marathons would not be captured in the day 1 stats
Only time will tell if this is the all-time high for Silksong, but given the game's positive reception and the number of big gaming streamers that have yet to put their hands on it, the sky is truly the limit for the Hollow Knight sequel. By every metric imaginable Hollow Knight: Silksong is a rousing success that will have indie and Triple A publishers alike reevaluating dev time, price points, and communication strategies going forward.
That's to say nothing of the way the game is likely to reinvigorate competitive speedrunning for the Metroidvania genre. Pro speedrunners are still exploring the game's exploits, glitches, and optimal routes, but with so many of them streaming their progress and marathoning the game on Day 1, its just a matter of time before we see what a true world record looks like.