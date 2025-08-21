Silksong Release Date: Devs Reveal Why It Took So Long
It’s real, it’s actually real! After six long years, I can finally put down my clown wig. After silently sitting through countless speculations, online meltdowns, hoards of memes, and theories about the game being a social experiment, Team Cherry has come out of the shadows with a Hollow Knight: Silksong update, and calling it groundbreaking will be an understatement.
In their highly anticipated official announcement video on YouTube, Team Cherry shared the remarkably close official release date of the game, alongside an interview on Bloomberg, discussing the lengthy development cycle of Steam’s most-wishlisted game in history. Below, we shared everything we know about Hollow Knight: Silksong, including platforms, release date, and more.
What Took Hollow Knight Silksong So Long To Release?
While there have been multiple crazy speculations about why it is taking Team Cherry so long to release Silksong, the reality is simply that Team Cherry actually cared about their game and were having too much “fun” making it. In a recent interview with Bloomberg by Jason Schreier, Co-founder Ari Gibson shared, “We’ve been having fun… This whole thing is just a vehicle for our creativity anyway. It’s nice to make fun things.”
Instead of putting too much pressure on themselves by being too upfront and making unrealistic promises (looking at you, No Man’s Sky), the team decided to hunker down and put their best into making a game that stands up to the expectations.
According to Co-founders Ari Gibson and William Pellen, it all started as an expansion for Hollow Knight in 2019. However, over the years, Silksong grew into a full sequel that rivals or exceeds its predecessor’s scale.
Team Cherry’s small team, including Gibson, Pellen, programmer Jack Vine, composer Christopher Larkin, and a few contractors, opted for a fluid development style, rapidly prototyping ideas and weaving them into the game. This approach led to an ever-expanding world with multiple towns, an intricate quest system, and over 150 new enemies, but it resulted in the project ballooning over time.
Thanks to Hollow Knight’s massive success with 15 million copies sold, the team had the financial backing they needed to work without pressure and major setbacks. They avoided traditional project management tools like Jira, relying instead on a loose, idea-driven workflow.
While this approach gave the team an unprecedented amount of freedom of creativity, each new idea, each new sketch of new areas, bosses, and interactive objects, extended the development cycle further with its implementation and testing processes.
In the interview, Gibson admitted that he had to stop himself from drawing to avoid a 15-year-long development cycle for the game. Team Cherry’s silence since 2019 was intentional, to make sure they weren't too influenced by the community’s inputs and pressured by the insurmountable amounts of expectation.
Even the 2022 Xbox promise of a 2023 release was an honest miscalculation, as the team underestimated the time needed for further polish to make the game stand up to the quality of its predecessor and even surpass it.
When Is Hollow Knight Silksong Coming Out?
Hollow Knight: Silksong will be launching on September 4, 2025, on every major platform:
- Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch 2
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series X|S
- PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store
It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. Pre-orders are live on all platforms, with a digital-only release at launch. Physical editions are planned for early 2026, starting with Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The game will be compatible and optimized for ROG Ally and ROG Ally X.
What Are The Early Reviews Saying About Hollow Knight Silksong?
The last six years were a doozy. The massive fanbase of Hollow Knight was almost on the verge of insanity. Subreddits were flooded with speculations, theories, and “silkposts.” The hype was so massive that there were some people who actually showed up at the office of Team Cherry, only to find that they had moved.
However, the last couple of days have been a blessing for the community. From new gameplay footage to actual demos at Gamescom 2025, the fans finally got their hands on the much-awaited title and soon shared their thoughts on it.
The early reviews from prominent members of the community, including YouTuber Mossbag, who was almost “sacrificed” by the Silksong Reddit community in exchange for getting new information, shared positive opinions on the game after reacting to available footage.
Eurogamer’s Dom Peppiatt tested the game at the Gamescom 2025, claiming that it is even harder than Hollow Knight. He said, “I played a small demo of Silksong at gamescom… one thing struck me harder than anything else: this is harder than Hollow Knight.”
Gameplay and Features
In the game, you obviously play as Hornet, the princess-protector of Hallownest, in a new kingdom that is defined by silk and song (see what I did there). The game promises over 200 enemies, 40 boss encounters, and a huge world of coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities, and a towering citadel.
Hornet’s moveset is distinct from the original Knight’s, featuring a floatier feel, a dive-kick replacing the pogo attack, and a momentum-driven dash that will need precision to execute effectively.
You will also get to wield new tools, craft weapons, and use acrobatic maneuvers to navigate diverse landscapes and solve quests. The game’s quest system encourages backtracking across multiple hub towns, each packed with NPCs and secrets. There will also be a lot of post-game content like the original.
Potential Impact On Esports
While Silksong is a single-player title through and through, it’s highly likely that it will also have a sprawling presence in the Speedrunning community. Hollow Knight is massive for speedrunning content, with multiple channels and content creators constantly challenging themselves with higher stakes.
Currently world’s top Any% speedrunning spot is taken by German player zVypurr, who has an impressive 37m 42s RTA. With early reports already claiming the game to be harder than the original, it will be interesting to see how players record impressive times and come up with crazy challenges.