Server Crashes, Review Bombs, Heartbroken Fanbase: Skate Early Access Deep Dive
After a lot of waiting, fans were over the moon when EA finally released Skate. on early access. Unfortunately, the game failed to meet its expectations. The first day of its early access launch opens up with multiple reports of bugs, lack of content, and criticisms about the art style, which resulted in “mixed” reviews on Steam.
Below we have shared a summary of complaints, reviews, and other information about the first day of Skate.’s early access launch.
What Are The Player Counts Of Skate. On Day 1?
Skate hit a peak of 81,340 concurrent players on Steam during its launch day, which is honestly quite impressive considering the fact that the game was released in early access, but on the other hand, being a free-to-play game must have played a big role in this number.
However, at the time of writing (late Day 1), the number had fallen to 69,583, showing a decline. The growing frustration with the game and heaps of bug reports may be a reason behind this drop.
At time of writing, Skate has reached a new peak of 87K players. While not exactly surging to record figures for a live service game, this is at least a somewhat encouraging sign for the new title. Players do appear to be returning to the game on the second day, though review scores do not appear to have the same upward trend.
How Are The Reviews Of Skate. So Far?
The game currently holds a “Mixed” rating on Steam, with only 47 percent of its 7,167 user reviews (at time of writing) giving it a thumbs-up. The majority of the user reviews express their frustration with the game’s lack of content, Fortnite-like art style that looks very different compared to the art style of the previous entries, and heaps of bugs.
The frustration wasn’t only limited to Steam, on social media platforms like X, multiple users shared their experiences with the game, mostly being negative. Many users reported that the movement in the game is so broken that one can travel faster on foot by drop rolling than skating.
Another user pointed out how the physics feel very unrealistic, as despite doing some close to impossible stunts and carrying a lot of momentum, skaters land on their feet and continue like they just finished a light stroll. And finally, the majority of reports about X talked about what a bug-filled mess the game is in right now.
Issues And Bug Reports (So Far)
Technical issues are the biggest problem with Skate. right now. At the time of launch, the server queues also made a lot of users angry. Besides the server, multiple users and content creators have reported that the replay editor, which is a key feature for recording one’s sick tricks, has been a non-functional, frustrating ordeal.
These bugs have left a sour taste, but we believe that, being in only early access, the game still has a lot of time and room for improvement, and it’s highly likely that it will improve. While it’s true that games like Hades 2 do come out very polished even in early access, it will be unfair to compare Skate. with SuperGiant’s rogue-like, without giving it some time to improve and grow, just like Hades 2 did in the entirety of its early access period.
What Are The Main Complaints About Skate. Right Now?
Looking at a good chunk of user reviews so far, it seems that one of the main complaints, other than the bugs, is the lack of content. At the time of writing, the game is missing some of the most beloved features of the series, like Hall of Meat, death races, S.K.A.T.E., and a Story Mode.
One reviewer expressed their upset, saying, “Aside from the controls, every other gameplay element has been stripped away,” calling it a “soulless cash-grab.” Other than a lack of content, reviews have also pointed towards aggressive monetization as another big issue for the game.
We all know free-to-play and EA don’t mix well, but based on the reviews, the aggressive in-game purchase prompts and lackluster free customization options have been a little too much, even with EA’s history. One user summed it up well, saying, “The game feels mostly empty, soulless, and constantly reminds you to spend money.”
However, to its credit, most of the positive reviews praise the skating mechanics as being really fun to mess around with. This is a good thing that, even after the issues and bugs, the game managed to get its most important aspect right.
Despite the rough launch, Full Circle Studios has outlined an ambitious roadmap. Season 1 begins October 25, 2025, introducing seasonal events, challenges, new areas, and the Skate Pass. With all these plans, will they be able to address all the user feedback is to be seen.
Esports Impact
Skate franchise never was a massive hit in Esports, but it did have an entertaining competitive scene. In Skate games, the PvP modes mainly made players pull off crazy stunts to earn points; the player with the most points won the match. This resulted in some sick stunt compilations. However, at its current state, it is to be seen if Skate gets success in fostering an impactful competitive environment, like its predecessors did.