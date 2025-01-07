SMITE 2 2025 Roadmap — Open Beta Preview, F2P For All, Esports
The future of SMITE is growing up fast. SMITE 2 is officially leaving its alpha behind and taking its first major step forward by launching its beta. SMITE 2 received a massive update and will now be free-to-play for all with its January 14 update.
The free-to-play release of SMITE 2's beta is bringing with it an all new Pantheon in the form of Tales of Arabia with its first God being Aladdin. Even more Gods from SMITE 1 are being added on January 14 which are Ullr, Agni, Geb, and Mulan. Joust, Duel, and Assault are making their SMITE 2 debut. There are HUD updates, item and God balancing tweaks, and more.
January 14 will be a massive day for SMITE fans and a pivotal day in the franchise's history, but, of course, it isn't the last day of the franchise's history. What's happening right now? What's happening after January 14? Well, let's talk about it.
Related Article: Big Esports Tournaments of 2025
What's On The SMITE 2 2025 Roadmap?
January 7
The SMITE 2 2025 Roadmap starts on January 7 with all the major announcements of what's to come being made in an in-depth livestream from Titan Forge Games themselves. January 7 is also when most of the open beta content will become playable.
Note: Only players who have purchased a founder's pack will be able to play on the seventh, everyone else will still have to wait until January 14.
Most open beta content will become available on January 7, but what isn't available on the seventh, will become available on the next major day on the SMITE 2 roadmap: January 14.
January 14
On January 14, SMITE 2 will officially become free-to-play for everyone. On top of the that, the new god Aladdin will become available and the game mode Joust will become playable for the first time in SMITE 2.
The beta going free-to-play for all is one of the final big milestones for SMITE 2. Once SMITE 2 becomes free-to-play, there is no longer any financial reason for people to play SMITE 1. Some players will continue to play SMITE 1 out of personal preference, which is completely fair, but with SMITE 2 available to all, there won't be many players only playing SMITE 1 instead of SMITE 2 because they have no choice.
January 17-19
On the weekend of January 17-19 SMITE 2 will be having the finals of its Founder's Series tournament. The Founder's Series is the first major competition for SMITE 2. Titan Forge Games and HiRez Studios have always valued the competitive side of SMITE.
Esports played a key role in keeping SMITE 1 alive in its early days and helped it foster its dedicated player base. It should come as no surprise then that even since its alpha, SMITE 2 has been receiving some support for its competitive side.
The Founder's Series Finals will be played in Las Vegas at the HyperX Arena in front of a sold out live crowd. On Sunday of this tournament, the developers will be giving even more details about what's to come in 2025 for SMITE 2.
What Should Players Expect Beyond January In 2025?
SMITE 2 is still only going to be in its beta. It's very much still far away from being ready to release and completely replace SMITE 1 fully. That means players should anticipate SMITE 2 getting a lot of content in 2025, with most of that content not necessarily being completely new content.
One of the main goals the developers have is getting as many SMITE 1 Gods into SMITE 2 as quickly as possible. After all, it's not going to be a fun experience for many players going from SMITE 1 to SMITE 2 only to realize their favorite God just isn't in the game.
Players should expect a consistent release of SMITE 1 Gods into SMITE 2 throughout 2025, with a completely brand new God sprinkled in here and there. One other thing to anticipate would be new Aspects. Aspects are a new feature of SMITE 2 that will allow the player to augment how they play their God in each individual game.
SMITE 1 Gods, new Gods, and new Aspects should be the main things that players look for in 2025. Given SMITE's propensity to do crossover collaborations, with a Lord of the Rings event currently going on in SMITE 2, there's also a decent possibility of one of those in 2025 as well.