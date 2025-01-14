SMITE 2 Aladdin God Breakdown — Pantheon, Abilities, Role, & More
SMITE 2's open beta is here and with its launch officially begins the first major step of SMITE 2's 2025 roadmap. The highly-anticipated sequel to the long-standing third person action MOBA has been making strides little-by-little in 2024, with this open beta update in 2025 marking its first truly significant update.
Alongside a variety of new additions, the SMITE 2 open beta update will launch its newest God: Aladdin. Aladdin brings with him some brand new gameplay features never seen before in SMITE as well as some interesting concepts that will be interesting to see play out. Let's dive into who Aladdin is and what he can do in SMITE 2.
Related Article: SMITE 2 Is Going Free-To-Play! Release Date, Platforms, & What To Expect
What Kind Of God Is Aladdin?
One thing players will see very quickly once they start playing as/with/against Aladdin is that he's one of the most unique Gods the developers have ever added into the game.
Pantheon
God Type
Roles
Scaling
Tales of Arabia
Magical Assassin
Jungle, Mid, Solo
Hybrid
What Pantheon Is Aladdin?
Aladdin is the first member of an all-new Pantheon known as the 'Tales of Arabia', which marks the first new Pantheon in a minute. Aladdin is the third brand new God for SMITE 2, following Hecate and Mordred.
What God Type Is Aladdin?
Aladdin is a magical assassin, adding to his uniqueness as a God. There are not many magical assassins in SMITE 2. In SMITE 1, almost all of the magic dealers were either 'Mages' typically meant to be in the mid lane role or 'Guardians' typically meant to be in the support role.
Assassins in SMITE 1 were almost all physical damage dealers and were typically meant to be in the jungle role. Assassin's are all about having low health pools, fast mobility, and dealing lots of burst damage. Aladdin definitely fits that bill.
What Roles Can Aladdin Play?
As he just came out, it'll take time to tell which roles Aladdin can succeed in. However, he'll definitely be a good pick for junglers, as that is his intended role from the developers. His ultimate will be a great ganking tool and his new movement tech allowing him to run on walls will be most useful in the jungle where the majority of walls are located.
Many assassins that are intended for the jungle role end up being playable in the mid-lane or solo lane roles as well. We have Aladdin listed as being able to be flexed into those roles because he will more than likely be able to handle those roles if desired.
What Kind Of Damage Scaling Does Aladdin Have?
In SMITE 2, there are three types of scaling: INT, STR, and Hybrid. INT scaling is for magic damage dealers. STR is for physical damage dealers. Hybrid is for Gods that deal a little bit of both. Having hybrid scaling means that Aladdin can benefit both from magic items typically aimed more at mid-lane mages as well as physical items typically aimed more at traditional assassins or solo lane warriors.
What Do Aladdin's Abilities Do?
As with any SMITE God, Aladdin has five abilities. One passive and four actives with the fourth active being an ultimate with a much longer cooldown than the other three. Aladdin's abilities are: Three Wishes (Passive), Kufic Invocation (1), Sultan's Grace (2), Agile Run (3), and Into The Lamp (4). Aladdin's 1, 2, and 3 abilities can be reactivated after use. Reactivating them will require and consume a charge of Genie's Strength and allow an additional effect to happen.
PASSIVE: Three Wishes
There are two parts of Aladdin's passive. The interesting part and the boring but important part. The boring but important part is the fact that every 15 seconds, he will gain 2 charges of Genie's Strength. As mentioned above, Genie's Strength charges are required to reactivate any of Aladdin's three core abilities and get the additional effect of doing so.
The more interesting part of Aladdin's passive, which is an entirely new concept for SMITE, is the three wishes portion. At any point during a game, Aladdin can use one of his wishes to either instantly revive at the fountain, gain bonus gold, or reset ALL his cooldowns. He only gets three wishes, though. It doesn't matter when they are used. They will never recharge. In each game, only three wishes can be used.
Kufic Invocation (1)
Aladdin will launch five projectiles in front of him in a cone formation that deal magic damage to enemies hit. He can charge this ability to launch all five projectiles in a straight line. The charged one deals more damage. If Aladdin consumes a charge of Genie's Strength by reactivating the ability, the Genie will send the projectiles back dealing damage to enemies again.
Sultan's Grace (2)
Aladdin dashes a medium distance forward and deals magic damage to enemies he passes through. If he chooses to consume a charge of Genie's Strength by reactivating the ability, the Genie will be summoned in front of him and attack enemies near Aladdin.
Agile Run (3)
Here, we have something that is a brand new tech for SMITE 2 that would not have been possible in SMITE 1. Aladdin dashes a short distance forward. If he hits a wall or obstacle, he'll begin climbing and running along it. He can then jump off the wall to a target area and deal damage to enemies in the target area. If he uses a charge of Genie's Strength, the Genie will jump from the wall with him, dealing additional damage and knocking enemies up.
ULTIMATE: Into The Lamp (4)
Aladdin's ultimate is another ability that would not have been possible in SMITE 1. Aladdin throws his lamp forward in a straight line and stops at the first enemy God hit. Both Aladdin and the God hit are then teleported into the lamp where they can fight. The inside of the lamp is a small circular arena.
When taken into the lamp, Aladdin's non-ultimate cooldowns are reset and the enemy's non-ultimate cooldowns are halved. Both Aladdin and the enemy hit will also restore health to a minimum amount. Importantly, the lamp is left behind on the regular map. This can be interacted with by other players and will transport them into the lamp as well.