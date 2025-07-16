Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is Kicking Customization Into High Gear
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is trying to give players every advantage when it comes to customizing their experience with the game, further distancing itself from other racing games on the market like Mario Kart World.
In a new trailer, Sega showcased just how important customization will be to the core gameplay of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, while also confirming one aspect of the Nintendo Switch 2 version that is huge for players on that system.
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Customization Changes and Options
We already knew Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds would feature different vehicles and some transformation elements, but now Sega has given players a rough estimate on just how much they will be able to customize their rides.
According to the new trailer, CrossWorlds will feature 100 unique vehicle parts, hundreds of additional cosmetic items such as decals or color options, different gadgets to equip and more. That totals up to more than 70,000 different customization combinations, if the developers are to be believed—all of which can alter how you play the game.
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Pricing and Switch 2 Version Details
CrossWorlds will release on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch on Sept. 25. A Switch 2 version, which will feature enhancements designed to take advantage of the system’s hardware, will be released digitally during Holiday 2025 and physically in early 2026.
Here is what the pricing will look like for each variant of the game across all platforms:
- Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch) - $59.99
- Standard Edition (All other platforms) - $69.99 (including Switch 2)
- Digital Deluxe Edition (Nintendo Switch) - $79.99
- Digital Deluxe Edition (All other platforms) - $89.99 (including Switch 2)
The digital deluxe edition of the game will include a Season Pass for DLC like crossover racers such as SpongeBob SquarePants and other Sega characters, along with an additional Sonic Prime character pack.
As part of its new info dump, Sega has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will feature “the full base game on the cartridge." This means players won’t need to download anything outside of updates and patches for the game in order to enjoy the game, which is a rarity when it comes to Switch 2 titles.
If you purchase CrossWorld for the original Switch, you can purchase a $10 upgrade pack to access all of the Switch 2 enhancements. All of your content and progress will carry over between versions.
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Customization - Esports Impact
Based on what was shown about customization, CrossWorlds will let players change their playstyle by altering their vehicles and equipment. This will allow for distinct ways of racing and likely result in a heavily competitive online scene, where players are always seeking the optimal character and customization combinations to help them improve times across every track.
We already saw Shadow racing with a loadout designed to give him boosts based on air tricks and Sonic’s car letting him actively combat other racers with a spinning knockback move. This is just the start of what will be possible, and CrossWorlds will appeal to a very specific demographic, such as speedrunners, with these options.