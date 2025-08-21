Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - How to Play The Open Network Test
SEGA has officially announced an upcoming Open Network Test for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. If you are hyped for the game following the recent trailer drop, then this test could be a good chance for you to get on the track early and race with the blue blur and his friends on wacky vehicles. Below, we have details you will need to participate in the Open Network Test and more.
Everything You Need To Know About Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Open Network Test
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is a direct sequel to Team Sonic Racing. Sega is preparing for its launch on September 25, 2025, with a free Open Network Test (ONT). This test will take place from August 29 to September 2, 2025, allowing players on different platforms to experience the game early.
Schedule and Key Dates
The ONT kicks off on August 29, 2025, at 12:01 AM ET (9:00 PM PST, August 28) and runs until September 2, 2025, at 12:00 AM ET (9:00 PM PST, September 1). For international players, that’s 4:00 AM UTC (UK) or 1:00 PM JST (Japan).
The test includes specific online modes on certain days:
- August 29–30: World Match, where you race against up to 11 players online to earn Rank Points and climb the leaderboards.
- August 31, 12:01 AM ET to September 1, 12:01 AM ET: Joker Festival, a limited-time event featuring Persona 5’s Joker and his Arsène Wing vehicle. In the mode, you will join one of three teams to complete challenges to unlock exclusive decals and horns.
- September 1–2: World Match returns for the final stretch.
Pre-downloads start as early as August 26, 2025, depending on your platform, so check your respective online stores to grab the test version in time.
Supported Platforms
The ONT is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Please note that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are not supported for this test. If you’re on a Nintendo Switch 2, you can play the Switch version, but there’s no dedicated Switch 2 build for the ONT.
The good news is, no subscriptions like PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online are required to play the ONT, so you don’t need to worry about it.
The Storage requirements for the test model are:
- Nintendo Switch: 4.2 GB
- PlayStation 5: 7.4 GB
- Xbox Series X|S: 7.3 GB
- Steam: 6.9 GB
- Epic Games Store: 7.4 GB
How to Participate In Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Open Network Test?
You don’t need to register to get into the Open Network Test; you can simply download the test version from your platform’s store (PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam, or Epic Games Store) or visit the official website to download and play it.
Once the ONT starts, launch the game and begin racing. The test focuses on online multiplayer, so you will need a stable internet connection. Local split-screen multiplayer is not supported, and save data will not carry over to the full game. Treat this as a standalone preview.
Playable Content, Modes, And Cross-Platform
The ONT offers a beefier roster, more courses (16 total, including 9 main tracks and 7 CrossWorlds), and 42 gadgets compared to the earlier Closed Network Test. In it, you can play the following content modes:
Offline Modes:
- Grand Prix: In this mode, you will race solo or against AI in one of seven cups, each with four races. After each race, you will be awarded points based on your placement, and after all the races the concluded, the participant with the highest score will win.
- Time Trial: In this, you can challenge yourself by breaking your personal best lap times on individual courses. This also lets you compare your time on an online leaderboard.
Online Modes:
- World Match: It’s the baseline racing mode where you compete against 11 players online to earn Rank Points. Available on August 29–30 and September 1–2.
- Joker Festival: As mentioned before, this is a team-based mode that will be available from August 31 to September 1, where you join one of three teams to compete in challenges and earn Festival Points for decals and horns. You will get to play as Joker and his Arsène Wing vehicle, both slated for a free post-launch update.
Cross-platform matchmaking lets you race friends on different systems, and you can form squads of up to four players via your Friend List. To create a squad, go to your Friend List, check your Lobby ID, and have friends join using the Search by Lobby ID option.
What Are The Participation Bonuses?
Participating in the ONT earns you two decals and the “Open Network Test Racer” title, which you can claim in the full game by using the same account and platform. An internet connection is required to redeem these cosmetics for your vehicle. Note that items and Festival Points earned during the ONT won’t transfer to the full release on September 25, 2025.
Supported Languages
The ONT supports a wide range of languages, including:
- Voice Over: English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish
- Text: English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain and Latin America), Russian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Thai
For Nintendo Switch players, languages like Polish, Thai, and Latin American Spanish aren’t system defaults. To access them, start the game in another language and navigate to Extras > Other > Options > Language Settings > Text to switch.
Regional Restrictions and Notes
The ONT is widely accessible but unavailable in regions like Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, and parts of Africa and Asia. The test aims to stress-test online functionality, so expect potential crashes or bugs as the game is still in development. According to SEGA, they appreciates player feedback, so if you witness any bugs or crashes, make sure you report them.
Potential Esports Impact
This Open Network Test will work as a benchmark for the online competitive future of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The modes like World Match and Joker festival can foster an impactful competitive scene once the game launches. With the ever-improving online infrastructure of Nintendo and SEGA’s presence in the professional Esports scene, there is potential for this title to add its name to the yearly Esports roster.