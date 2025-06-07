The Rivalry is Back: Can Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Compete With Mario Kart World?
Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, Minecraft Steve and Sonic walk into a bar... er, we mean a game. While this sentence sounds like a wild punchline setup, it will soon become reality: just a day after Mario Kart World's launch, racing game competition is intensifying, and SEGA has officially announced Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The game reportedly includes several unexpected character collabs, unifying classic franchises like Vocaloid, Minecraft and Persona. Let's explore everything to know about which characters are available in Sonic Racing: CrossRoads, what the title may have in store and when it will be released.
What is SonicRacing: CrossWorlds?
Scrappy hedgehog Sonic has experienced almost every genre gaming has to offer. Though he is most famous for his platformer appearances, Sonic has featured in a line of SEGA racing games for 30 years, beginning with 1994's Sonic Drift.
On Friday, June 6 , 2025, SEGA officially announced its upcoming racing title Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on Sonic the Hedgehog's official X.com account. The game, which is already available for pre-order on the SEGA website, has already attracted attention from loyal franchise fans. It also has the internet abuzz for another reason: unlike previous Sonic racers, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will include fan-favorite guest characters from other SEGA worlds.
Gamers are responding to the announcement, which has surpassed 640,000 views, with a mix of excitement and surprise. Many are particularly excited for Joker from Persona and Hatsune Miku, who are part of Sonic Racing: CrossWorld's roster.
Which Characters Are in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds? Hatsune Miku, Minecraft Steve, Joker and More
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will include the classic Sonic character lineup, but it will also diversify into other Sega franchises and popular video games. Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Dr Eggman and Shadow are all returning to the racetrack. Some of the game's most notable new additions include:
- Joker from the Persona series
- Ichiban Kasuga from the Yakuza series
- Hatsune Miku from Vocaloid
- Steve, Alex and the Creeper from Minecraft
Every collaboration character also appears to have unique car designs. Steve, Alex and the Creeper will travel in classic Minecarts, while Joker will swerve around the racetrack in a sleek red-and-black ride. Hatsune Miku vibes to music on a DJ-themed automobile, and Ichiban Kasuga's cruiser has traditional Japanese Oni motifs.
When Will Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Release?
According to the title's website, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will release on Thursday, September 25 2025. Users who purchase its Deluxe Edition bundle can access it 3 days early on Monday, September 22 2025.
What Platforms Have Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds?
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available on PC and Console formats. PC players can download it via Steam or Epic Games. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch all offer it in their respective Stores.
How Much Does Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Cost?
Sonic Racing: Cross Worlds is available in two forms, which are the Standard Digital Pre-Purchase and the Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-Purchase. Each has a slightly different price point:
- Standard Digital Pre-Purchase: 69.99 USD
- Deluce Edition Digital Pre-Purchase: 89.99 USD
The Sonic community has expressed frustration about SEGA's pricing for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Many users are commenting about its higher cost relative to previous releases. X.com user @TEdgeOfDayBreak states, "Sega we are not spending 70 or 90 bucks on a sonic game." Another netizen, @ShxdowDHedgehog, requests the studio "Please reconsider the price, even just $10 cheaper would be good enough."
Esports Impact
SEGA's Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds announcement arrives just a day after Nintendo's June 5 2025 Mario Kart World release. The studios have directly competed since their early days, both specializing in platformers and racing titles. Sonic and Mario will face off once again as the Switch 2 (and Mario Kart World) launch hype will likely persist for several months and trail into Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds' release. The two games even have similar costs, as Mario Kart World has an 80 USD MSRP.
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds' guest character selection also indicates the franchise may be adopting a fresh direction and appealing to a new demographic. Recent titles that embrace pop culture collaboration and memes, like Fortnite, have become wildly successful, and CrossWorlds' guests are trendy and well-known to younger generations.
All that being said, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is entering a difficult market, and its high cost won't make things easier. Consumers have cut back on non-essential spending due to inflation and economic issues, and many may have second thoughts about shelling out 90 USD. The game's further developments will put it to the test, and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will have to deliver an experience matching its price point to succeed.