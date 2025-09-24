Sonic May Have Finally Pulled Ahead Of Mario - Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Review Roundup
For decades, Sonic has been outrun by the Plumber when it comes to Kart Racing. However, with the release of Sonic Racing Crossworlds, things are about to change. As the early access rolled out, multiple hands-on reviews from respectable publishers have been dropping in, the majority of which are praising the game as one of the best releases of the year.
At the time of writing, the game boasts an impressive 83 score on Metacritic, based on over 57 critical reviews. Below, we have summarized the early impressions of game critics, providing a rundown of the game's strengths and weaknesses.
How’s The Gameplay Of Sonic Racing Crossworlds?
The core racing experience is the richest part of the game; almost every review so far has spoken highly of the gameplay, praising its unapologetically fun nature. Jada Griffin from IGN praised its intuitive controls, saying, “Racing feels great whether you're zipping into shortcuts, landing massive trick combos for a big boost, or nailing a complicated drift that asks you to change direction on a curvy path rapidly.”
Rhiannon Bevan of TheGamer shares a similar verdict, calling it “effortlessly slick and possessing the perfect balance of being easy to pick up and play yet hard to master.” The critics also praise the CrossWorlds mechanic. It warps racers to a random track on lap two, making things even more chaotic without ruining the pace.
As Stuart Glover from GamingBolt says, “Each transformation shakes up the race without derailing its flow, demonstrating the care Sonic Team has taken to add unpredictability.”
However, Brian Shea from GameInformer finds the power-up collection “underwhelming,” stating, “Many feel like generic knockoffs from other racers,” though they remain effective in injecting chaos.
How Are The Visuals In Sonic Racing Crossworlds?
The game’s visuals are a sensory trip; each of the tracks features so much colour and vibrancy that it may make your eyes vomit rainbows. Glover says the “kaleidoscopic colour that washes through the eyes in vision smudging motion blur,” he also shared, despite the heavy visuals, the frame rates are very smooth on PS5 (in performance mode).
Griffin loved tracks like Coral Town, saying, “Its looping paths create so many routes that I'm still wrapping my head around which one is the most ideal in time trials.” Bevan initially worried about tracks lacking memorability due to the CrossWorlds mechanic, but grew to appreciate their seamless transitions: “They’re wonderfully seamless, with no performance issues to be found when some races had three different tracks shoved together.”
However, Glover critiques weaker entries like Wonder Museum and Market Street for “underwhelming world design,” but the 24 main tracks and 15 CrossWorlds sprints, inspired by Sonic’s history, generally are very good.
Are the Customizations Actually In-Depth In Sonic Racing Crossworlds?
Customization, particularly the Gadget system, is extremely well thought out with a lot of depth. Griffin said, “Building my [Gadget] Panel became a tiny puzzle with no wrong answers, and it scratched the min-maxing itch I love in games.”
Glover agrees, describing how he “transformed basic rides into hypersonic bullets built for straight-line dominance, or hulking cruisers… for maximum disruption.” Bevan highlights the chaotic potential of the customizations, saying, “It gets wild, like making your kart spin whenever you power slide, attacking anyone close by.”
Shea appreciates the flexibility, noting, “I created an equippable Gadget Plate that let me hold three power-ups instead of two.” Vehicle classes (Power, Handling, Boost, Speed, Acceleration) and mix-and-match chassis further enhance personalization in the game, though Glover laments that “chassis classes can’t be combined.”
How Are The Game Modes In Sonic Racing Crossworlds?
The game offers a variety of modes, though not all land perfectly. Griffin praises the Race Park for being chaotically fun, saying, “These modes were a blast with friends, as they didn't fully rely on who knew the courses the best.” Shea finds Race Park less compelling for solo play, saying, “Unless I have friends on my couch, I don’t see myself revisiting them very often.”
Glover notes sensory overload in Race Park, “When the screen is bursting with effects and the audio is popping with ring-collection and ring-loss sounds, I found it easy to lose track of what’s actually happening.”
Time Trial mode has been a hit among the critics, with Griffin admitting, “I was suddenly hungry for more” after chasing A ranks. Grand Prix’s rival system is also a win for the game, as Glover describes “wheel-to-wheel slugfests where my adversary is just out of reach.” Bevan, however, complains about a missing story mode: “Why isn’t there a story mode when so many previous Sonic racing games have had them?”
Is The Sonic Racing Crossworlds Soundtrack Really That Good?
The soundtrack, with nearly 100 tracks, is an absolute banger. Each soundtrack in-game drastically changes the energy of each race. Griffin praises its customization: “You can gather your favorites and slot that playlist… as the music for each of the three laps of every race.”
Glover calls it “jaunty, bouncing, and unmistakably Sonic,” but notes, “Dialogue between racers… can get repetitive. Sonic in particular has a habit of dropping the same ‘not bad, not bad’ quip.”
The music, featuring artists like Tee Lopes and Tomoya Ohtani, transitions seamlessly across laps, though unlocking tracks like Escape From the City requires grinding 78 A-rank Time Trials.
How’s The Multiplayer In Sonic Racing Crossworlds?
Online play is functional but has quirks. Griffin finds it “simple but effective,” with crossplay and minimal lag, though “it’s limited to just one player per console.” Shea appreciates cross-platform play in Friend Match but notes Race Park’s limitation when playing solo. The fair play points system, which penalizes quitting, is a novel touch, as Griffin mentions: “A 100-point gauge that decreases anytime you abandon an online race.”
Is It Worth It?
Short answer is yes, Sonic Racing Crossworlds is absolutely worth your hard-earned money. It is a masterfully crafted racing game that not only checks all the right boxes but also pays homage to the decade-long, iconic legacy of gaming, one of the most popular and beloved characters of all time, Sonic the Hedgehog.
Esports Impact
With the unbelievable amount of polish and care that has been put into the game, including its online multiplayer modes, it is for sure that the competitive scene for Sonic Racing Crossworlds will be an absolute marvel to witness. With a growing competitive scene, there’s a very good chance that the game will eventually cultivate its own pro scene, with online and offline tournaments featuring cash prizes.