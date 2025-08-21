The FGC is Split Over New Evo Ownership After Sony Interactive Sells Stake
It's already been a huge year for fighting games. Between the upcoming tests for 2XKO and Marvel Tokon, plus more big releases such as Invincible Vs on the horizon, there may never have been a better time to be a fighting game fan.
The FGC also recently held its biggest event of the year, Evo, in Las Vegas Nevada. Now, Evo has added yet another announcement to the never ending train of fighting game news. The organization released a business update on Thursday, August 21 revealing a new co-owner has joined the roster.
Sony Interactive Entertainment Sells Evo Stake to NODWIN Gaming
Sony's relationship with Evo is changing as of today. Accoring to the update, Sony Interactive Entertainment has sold its ownership stake in the tournament brand to fellow Sony Group Corporation subsidiary NODWIN Gaming. SIE will remain a part of Evo for the next several years, signing a global sponsorship deal through 2028.
“When SIE acquired Evo alongside RTS in 2021, our goal was to help the Evo community grow and spotlight the skills and passion of fighting game fans on a global stage,” said Phil Rosenberg, SVP and Head of Global Partner Development & Relations at Sony Interactive Entertainment in the release. “As SIE transitions to become an Evo sponsor, the momentum for Evo has never been stronger, following a successful Las Vegas event and upcoming expansion to new regions. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of Evo globally.”
NODWIN Gaming has been an active participant in the South Asian esports industry for years, operating leagues, tournaments, and competitive gaming broadcasts across South Asia, Singapore, Taiwan, the Middle East, and Central Asia.
According to Nodwin's website, the company has been involved with DreamHack India, the Snapdragon Pro Series by ESL, Valorant's South Asia Challengers circuit, and the PUBG Mobile Pro League.
Along with NODWIN, Evo gained another investment partner in Qiddiya, which announced an investment in Evo operator and co-owner RTS (the entitiy co-founded by Pokimane). Qiddiya is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 project and the company behind the Qiddiya City building project.
The FGC Reacts to New Evo Investors
At time of writing, Evo has not posted the new investor announcement on its own social media channels. As has been the case with the sale of ESL and the formation of the Esports World Cup, investment from entities funded by or involved in Saudi Arabian projects continues to receive a mixed reaction. Some users online referred to the move as Evo and its parent companies "selling out," while others simply pondered the implications of the ownership change.
One repeated topic brought up on social media was the potential impact SIE's departure from the ownership group could have on Super Smash Bros. returning to Evo. Since Sony's purchase of the tournament brand, the beloved Nintendo platform fighter has not been seen at Evo. This is allegedly due to Sony's involvement in the brand and Nintendo refusing to allow the game to be broadcast at an event operated by a direct competitor.
While this has never been directly confirmed by Nintendo, the fact that Sony and PlayStation will remain involved through a sponsorship deal, and Sony's investment in NODWIN, it is unlikely that this ownership stake change would have any major bearing on Nintendo's opinion of the tournament.