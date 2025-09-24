Sony State of Play Recap — Wolverine, PlayStation+ Updates, & More
PlayStation has taken firm control over the console space with Microsoft sitting on its hands with Xbox and Nintendo not even trying to compete anymore and focusing on handhelds. This has created a situation where almost every PS5 game is highly anticipated and hyped to some extent since so many people are on PS5.
With the death of E3, many gaming companies took it upon themselves to showcase their games off on their own terms. For Sony, this has taken the form of its State of Play broadcasts. These broadcasts tend to be about 30+ minutes of new trailers for already known about games, interviews with the developers, announcement of entirely new games, new Sony products, and more.
This evening, September 24, 2025, Sony held a State of Play broadcast that ran for about 40 minutes. This broadcast was not overly groundbreaking, but did have a bunch of information on some smaller releases and a major reveal of a new Marvel game from Insomniac.
What Was Announced In Sony's State of Play Broadcast?
There was a lot of information announced during this broadcast. In total, there were around 20 games shown off plus a couple new Sony products, and updates to PlayStation+. Here are the games shown off in this State of Play:
- SAROS (Release Date: March 20, 2026)
- Zero Parades For Dead Spies (Release Date: Not Given)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Release Date: December 8, 2025)
- Battlefield 6 (Release Date: October 11, 2025)
- Deus Ex Remastered (Release Date: Early 2026)
- Halloween: The Game (Release Date: September 8, 2026)
- Last Epoch for PS5 (Release Date: Not Given)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (Release Date: January 28, 2026)
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds (Release Date: September 25, 2025)
- Nioh 3 (Release Date: February 6, 2026)
- CodeVein II (Release Date: January 30, 2026)
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Release Date: September 30, 2025)
- LET IT DIE: INFERNO (Release Date: December 3, 2025)
- Chronoscript: The Endless End (Release Date: 2026)
- Crimson Desert (Release Date: March 19, 2026)
- Marvel's Wolverine (Release Date: Fall 2026)
Outside of Wolverine which will be discussed in more detail below, the most noteworthy game that would feel distinctly PlayStation that was shown off was Nioh 3 which got an official release date.
In addition to those new titles, they also announced updates to PlayStation Plus that will see Goat Simulator 3, Cocoon, Allen Wake 2, Tekken 3, Soulcalibur 3, Tomb Raider Anniversary, and The Last of Us Part 2 added to the service.
Tekken 3, Soulcalibur 3, and Tomb Raider Anniversary will be added via the PS+ Classic Catalog. The Last of Us Part 2 will be added on The Last of Us Day, which will be Friday, September 26, 2025. An update for Gran Turismo 7 set to launch in December 2025 was also announced.
Marvel's Wolverine
Sony made sure to save the biggest announcement for last. The final game showcased in the broadcast was Marvel's Wolverine developed by Insomniac Games. Insomniac has been a beloved developer for a very long time and has established themselves as capable of making great single player, narrative-focused, super hero games with the likes of the Spider-Man games on PS4 and PS5.
After tackling the friendly neighborhood webslinger, they're giving the iconic X-Man a try. Voiced by Liam McIntyre, the game is set to capture what makes Wolverine, Wolverine, as best as possible. The trailer and developer interviews showcased incredible looking visuals, action packed combat, a variety of characters including Mystique, and a lot of blood. This does not appear to be a heavily watered down T for Teen take on the character.
PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers
In between game announcements and updates, Sony took a break to show off one of their newest products. The wireless speakers have both Bluetooth capabilities and a wireless dongle.
The speakers will work with far more than just the PlayStation 5. They will be able to also work with the PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal Remote Player. In case anyone thought the product was one and done and brand new ones had to be purchased as soon as the battery died, Sony made sure to clarify that the charging docks are included.
The speakers have directional audio, a built in microphone with AI-enhanced noise cancellation, and be synced with the dongle and Bluetooth on two separate devices at the same time.
Sony has dabbled with releasing some of its games on PC in recent years, but have yet to fully commit to it and also have yet to release any somewhat new titles to the platform. Maybe, just maybe, releasing products like this with PC compatibility is a step in the direction of more PC support from Sony moving forward. Probably not, but fans can dream.
Did Sony's State of Play Have Any Sort Of Esports Impact?
Sony is not a company known for producing competitive experiences. In recent generations of PlayStation consoles, the emphasis from Sony has been on single player narrative games and RPGs. They definitely showed a decent amount of those in this State of Play.
In terms of esports, though, one title briefly shown that could have an impact on the industry is Battlefield 6. More specifically, it's standalone spinoff battle royale mode- Firestorm. Battle royales have struggled overall to establish themselves as great esports scenes, largely due to how inherently random the genre is, but a few titles such as Warzone, PUBG, and Apex Legends have managed to solidify their spots in the esports landscape.
Importantly, the closest competitor to Firestorm will be Call of Duty: Warzone and Warzone players have had plenty of issues with the way the game has been treated recently. If Firestorm can stick the landing and establish itself as a successful battle royale title and Warzone doesn't improve in the areas its most dedicated players are complaining about, Firestorm could start poaching players which would impact both games potential as esports scenes.
