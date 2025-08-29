Space Marine 2 Year 2 Roadmap: New Chaos Spawns, Game Mode, Major Updates
Being a Warhammer fan, Space Marine 2 has been one of the Emperor’s brightest blessings. The game is one of the most respectful and amazing adaptations I have ever consumed of the iconic Grim Dark setting. As the game completes its first year since release, developers have announced a massive anniversary roadmap that will finally give more focus to the eternal enemy: The Chaos.
According to the update plans shared so far, devs have planned a lot of Chaos-inspired content for the game in the upcoming year, including new Chaos Spawns, Helbrute mode, Chaos Marine Champion packs, alongside some hype new additions like a new playable class, new maps, and more.
Everything You Need To Know About The Space Marine 2 Year 2 Update Plans
Space Marine 2 developers Focus Entertainment announced their Year 2 Roadmap plans with an official video featuring glimpses of some pretty amazing new additions to the game. While the new playable class, weapons, and skins were undoubtedly awesome, the new chaos-inspired content caught my eye the most.
The Year 2 updates begin from September 4, 2025, with the Anniversary Update (Patch 10), which is the biggest content drop yet for Space Marine 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This update include:
New PvP Mode: Helbrute Onslaught
Helbrute, aka the Chaos Dreadnaughts, have always been one of the hardest enemies to kill in the game, at least for me. In my struggles of beating the giant armoured baby, I always wondered what it would be like to play as him, so I was pleasantly surprised to see that the devs actually took the extra step to add this mode to the game.
In this new PvP mode, you will get to play as a Helbrute while other players team up against you. The gameplay is straightforward, you will fight the marines as the Helbrute, the last one standing wins the game.
New PvE Content: Chaos Spawns and weapons
PvE also will get new content, including a new Operation mission, three new weapons: Pyreblaster, Pyrecannon, Combi Melta; and a new Majoris enemy, the Chaos Spawn. It’s a giant monster that comes straight from the Eye of Terror. Alongside the Chaos Spawn there’s another new Chaos enemy announced, named Mutalith Vortex Beast, who is a grotesque spawn of Tzeentch. This monster will arrive in a later update.
Free Chaos Armor Pack
Another Chaos-focused addition that I noticed in the trailer was the new upcoming Chaos Marine Champion packs. These skins include cosmetics as well as skins for The Nightlords, Death Guard, Alpha Legion, Plague Marines, and more.
Space Marine 2 Year 2 Roadmap
Following the Anniversary Update, Space Marine 2 will receive five more free patches (11–15) till June 2026, adding a steady stream of PvE and PvP content to the game. Here’s what’s coming:
- Four New Operations – New cooperative missions will be added to the PvE mode, they will feature for Tyrranids and Chaos enemies.
- Three New Eternal War Arenas – New PvP maps for 6v6 modes will be added.
- New Siege Map – A large-scale map for the siege mode is scheduled to arrive in Q2 2026.
- New Playable Class: Techmarine – Set for Q1 2026, the Techmarines are the artificers of the Omnissiah. These tech-heavy Marines tweak and use all kinds of Xeno weapons and machinery they find. Thanks to the Techmarines, other Marines will also get to use new gear and weapons.
- New Weapons and Variants – Alongside the Pyreblaster, Pyrecannon, Combi Melta, Power Axe, and Xenophase Blade (a Necron-tech-infused Power Sword), there will be new free unlockable variants of the existing weapons.
- Battle Barge Expansion – A Q1 2026 hub update, potentially adding new customization or social features.
Season Pass II: Only For The New Cosmetics
Season Pass II, launching September 4, delivers nine DLC packs through 2026, focusing on Space Marine Chapter cosmetics. The first two drop with the Anniversary Update:
- Black Templars Champion Pack – A Champion skin for the Bulwark class and a Power Sword skin.
- Imperial Fists Cosmetic Pack – Over 40 cosmetics celebrating seven Successor Chapters, including armor and heraldry for the children of Rogal Dorn.
Future DLCs will include cosmetics for chapters like the Raptors, Iron Hands, and Carcharodons, alongside new skins for Blood Angels and Salamanders. The pass is priced at $29.99, with individual packs available for $5 to $10 each.
The Potential Esports Impact
While there is no professional esports scene for Space Marine 2 yet, the game does foster an active online competitive playerbase. Thanks to the in-depth PvP modes like 6v6 deathmatch, zone control, and more, Space Marine 2 is a game that you can play for 100s of hours, even after finishing the campaign.
With the new year 2 plans that will have a heavy focus on the Multiplayer mode, it is highly likely to improve its competitive scene, bringing new concurrent players as the devs continuously add more content to the game in 2026.